Former Kelly Walsh teacher gave student journalists a place to grow

Donna Strube wasn’t one to hold students’ hands.

If anyone was spending too much time perseverating about an assignment, the longtime Kelly Walsh High School journalism teacher was more likely to nudge them out the door.

“I remember her telling the students that the conversation needed to end,” said David Mayberry, who graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1993. “And they needed to go get the story.”

In Strube’s classroom, you learned by doing.

Kelly Kall student journalists were expected to handle every part of the newspaper themselves — from reporting, writing, taking photos, selling advertisements and even putting the pages together.

Many former students consider her the first teacher to treat them them like adults.

But even though she pushed students outside their comfort zones, her classroom was nothing if not comfortable, former students said.

“A lot of kids who didn’t necessarily hang out together either at school or outside of school felt fine doing so (there),” said Mayberry, who went on to work for the Star-Tribune for 17 years.

For generations of Kelly Walsh students, it was a safe place to learn, experiment and find themselves.

Strube, who taught journalism at Kelly Walsh for nearly 30 years, died Nov. 17. She was 81.

***

An old black-and-white yearbook photo from the ‘70s shows Strube squeezed between her perpetually-cluttered desk and a couple of filing cabinets.

She’s in the middle of reading something — copy for the next Kelly Kall, maybe.

You can barely make out a typewriter behind her.

There’s a quote from former president Harry Truman underneath the photo. “Anyone who has had the job I’ve had and didn’t have a sense of humor wouldn’t still be here,” it says.

Strube started substituting at Kelly Walsh in the late ‘60s. Before long, she took over as the journalism teacher.

Her classroom was tucked away in the basement of the former Kelly Walsh building. It was home base for the student newspaper and yearbook club.

Many Kelly Walsh graduates can still picture it perfectly.

The chalkboards on the back wall were usually covered with story assignments. There was a seating area with couches and a coffee table, and a dark room for developing photos.

When the staff was putting together an edition of the Kelly Kall, Strube’s classroom would end up consumed by scattered copy.

They used to cut out all the different parts of the paper — stories, photos, advertisements and so on — and paste them to the page with wax like a collage. It was always a bit of a mess.

“We would even have to put a sign on the door to tell the janitors not to sweep the room,” said Mary Franscell, who graduated in ‘81. “Because we couldn’t risk that we’d managed to drop part of a story or something like that on the floor.”

The whole process could take a day and a half — and Strube was always right there with them.

“You knew that as hard as you were working, she was working harder,” Franscell said.

Strube made it fun. She had a dry, quick-witted sense of humor, and a colorful way of looking at the world.

Her voice matched that personality perfectly, said Josh Hamilton, who graduated in 1993.

“You could hear her coming from from 50 yards away,” he said.

She wasn’t afraid to tell students they weren’t meeting her standards. She’d make you rewrite a story a dozen times, if that’s what it took.

Franscell remembers sitting in Strube’s classroom after graduation. As the outgoing Kelly Kall editor, it was Franscell’s job to write an article recapping the event.

Franscell wasn’t very happy about it. Strube gave her a reality check.

“I’m complaining that you know, all my friends are out at the lake celebrating graduation, and I’m here writing this stupid story,” she said. “And she looks at me, and she says, ‘Mary, you’re the editor.’”

And even though Strube never skimped on feedback, she gave students enough space to make the newspaper their own.

Most of the Kelly Kall’s coverage was what you’d expect: sports games, assemblies, plays and dances. But there were opportunities for creativity and boundary-testing for students who sought them out.

Hamilton remembers working on a photo series that used Barbie and Ken dolls to bring attention to the school’s crumbling parking lot, for example.

The photos showed Barbie and Ken in their Barbie-brand toy Jeep “succumbing in various ways to the potholes,” Hamilton said. (Kelly Walsh just so happened to fix the parking lot later that school year, he recalls.)

Strube was herself a skilled photographer — always shooting Kelly Walsh games, assemblies and events. Her work often graced the pages of the Kelly Kall and the Kelly Walsh yearbooks.

Many students recalled Strube sharing photos she took of them.

Mayberry still has a graduation photo from Strube. He’s in his cap and gown, holding his diploma and a rose, looking right into the camera. His mom is clinging to his right arm.

“It’s one of my favorite photos,” Mayberry said.

***

A couple years after Strube retired, a group of ‘91 and ‘92 Kelly Walsh graduates took her out to lunch.

As the group caught up, they realized something strange: everyone there had ended up in the journalism industry.

“She wasn’t really an evangelist of it or anything,” said Autumn Phillips, who graduated in ‘92 and now serves as editor of the South Carolina newspaper The Post and Courier. “It wasn’t like she was pushing us to do it for a career. But I think she just made it so creative and enjoyable that it stuck with us.”

But even those who took a different path say Strube had a massive influence on their careers.

Hamilton, for example, is now assistant vice president and dean of Rasmussen University’s nursing school. For him, Strube was an early example of a model educator.

“There was that notion of, ‘Treat me like an adult and learn with me, and learn next to me, rather than talking down to me,’” he said.

Her generosity and support extended long after her retirement.

Ron Franscell — another former Kelly Kall student journalist, and Mary Franscell’s husband — is a career journalist turned true crime author.

Franscell hasn’t lived in Wyoming for decades. But he returned in 2006 to promote his first book, “Fall,” with a signing at Casper College. And Strube — some 30 years after she taught him — was there.

“How many teachers do you think are going to go to the big events in your life?” he said.