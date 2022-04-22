Former Star-Tribune building to become home for gold and silver manufacturing

The former Casper Star-Tribune building will be a manufacturing facility for gold and silver company Scottsdale Mint.

There, precious metals will be squished into products like blocks, bars, coins and collectibles, founder and CEO Josh Phair announced Thursday.

Phair said the new facility could bring 50 to 100 jobs to Casper.

The building — located off First Street, just north of the North Platte River — will be the company’s third location, joining two others in its native Scottsdale, Arizona.

“For the minute, we’ll keep some operations in Scottsdale, but this is going to be our primary long-term,” Phair said Thursday, while speaking at a quarterly meeting for Advance Casper, an economic development group.

The nearly 50,000 square-foot building used to house the Star-Tribune’s printing press, circulation desk, advertising department and newsroom. In the building’s heyday, over 100 employees worked there.

The building went up for sale in 2019, and was bought by Scottsdale Mint in July 2021 for $1.65 million, property records show. The Star-Tribune, meanwhile, relocated to downtown Casper.

At the Thursday meeting, a big poster board showed off concept art of the old newspaper building’s impending renovation.

Gone were the building’s ‘80s-era brown stripes, and camera-shaped facade. It had a polished, grayish-white paint job, the Scottsdale Mint’s lion logo on each side of the front doors, and rows of international flags flanking Star Lane.

Aside from cosmetics, there’s the task of revamping the building’s infrastructure — hauling in all the necessary minting equipment, upgrading the power system and so on. Scottsdale Mint plans to add as much as 18,000 square feet to the floor plan, Phair said.

The entire transformation could take more than two years, Phair said, noting global shortages in construction materials and shipping times.

So what was it about 170 Star Lane that attracted the private mint?

Looser industry regulations, Phair said, put Wyoming on the map. He started looking at commercial spaces in Casper last January.

Eventually, he came across a “big concrete building that nobody wanted, because it had no windows.”

It was particularly appealing, he explained, because it’s located in economic opportunity and foreign trade zones.

The federal government created opportunity zones with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. They’re meant to attract outside business to low-income areas by letting investors postpone, and eventually reduce or eliminate, taxes on capital gains.

Foreign trade zones — also called free trade zones — are zones where businesses aren’t subject to U.S. customs duty. This can help them save money on import taxes, for instance.

Phair pointed to Wyoming’s cryptocurrency policy as another significant draw.

Over the past few years, Wyoming passed a slew of legislation that loosened regulations on cryptocurrency, shielded it from taxes and lays out how crytpo should be treated under business law.

Scottsdale Mint isn’t a crypto business, but Phair said he’s warm to the industry.

His qualified opportunity fund — which allows him to take advantage of the economic opportunity zone — includes cryptocurrency assets.

The mint also allows customers to buy products using crypto, he said.

