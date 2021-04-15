Fort Caspar escapes cuts, again

Back in 2018, a city memo indicated there was a need for extra workers in the police department during the time the museum would be closed. The museum’s three full-time employees could have been sent to work there during the winter, earning wages out of the police’s pockets instead of the museum’s subsidy. But now, that option isn’t there, and making those cuts would mean putting those employees out of work.

“For $140K, it’s a lot of money,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said. “But I also cannot look at three employees in the eye and tell their families sorry. I was on board to make that decision, until every person started coming down and telling their stories.”

Those employees weren’t hired as seasonal workers, Mayor Steve Freel said, unlike people at Hogadon Ski Area or the Casper Municipal Golf Course who know they’re signing up to work for only a few months. Suddenly cutting their jobs for an entire season would be unfair to employees who’d been hired full-time — not to mention, all three of the museum’s employees have master’s degrees in the field and could use the cut as an opportunity to leave the site altogether.

The issue resurfaced this year when freshman council member Bruce Knell proposed looking into making cuts at the fort during one of his first meetings.