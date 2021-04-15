Fort Caspar escapes cuts, again

Winter at Fort Caspar Museum might look slow, but things are still happening inside.
The fort buildings are closed, admission is half-price and tourism is down, but staff are arguably the busiest they get all year working behind the scenes — writing grant applications, scheduling tours and events and performing the tedious task of cataloging, researching and preserving artifacts brought in year round.
With museum visitation consistently low between November and February, Casper City Council considered a proposal Tuesday to close its doors during the winter to save on costs.
But after nearly an hour of discussion, council members decided the savings aren’t enough to justify putting the museum’s employees out of work for several months.
“It seems the council has a fundamental lack of understanding of what museums are and what they do,” said Con Trumbull, president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association.
Closing the museum during the winter would save the city roughly $150,000, City Manager Carter Napier said. Most of that would come from cutting the salaries of the museum’s three employees.
The museum isn’t a business, Trumbull pointed out — it sells tickets and things in the gift shop, but its main purpose is to preserve and catalog Casper’s history. That means much more than just Fort Caspar, according to Trumbull, since the museum covers everything from the Oregon Trail to Wyoming agriculture to the development of downtown Casper.
If the city was looking at it from a business perspective, it still might not look too shabby. Trumbull said that in the museum industry, it’s typical to see a 4-5% return on investments from subsidies and other funding. At Fort Caspar, that number is closer to its goal of 20%.
And that’s not taking into account the business the museum says it brings to Casper as a whole — tourists who come to the fort end up going shopping, eating downtown or staying in hotels. Those same revenue streams are used to justify the city’s nearly $1 million annual subsidy for the Ford Wyoming Center, among other leisure and cultural activities the city helps bankroll.
The winter is an important time for the museum, Trumbull said. While the fort buildings are closed and visitation is lower, employees are busy cataloging and researching artifacts, planning and installing exhibitions, applying for grants and fundraising and hosting tours and events.
A previous council heard a proposal for these same cuts in 2018, and decided not to make them after a “tsunami” of support for the museum and its employees, Napier said.
Trumbull said he only heard the city was discussing cuts to the museum just before Tuesday’s work session. The museum’s association has visited with some council members, he said, and he sent all nine an invitation to the group’s next board meeting in May, but there was no formal meeting about winter closures before Tuesday.
Back in 2018, a city memo indicated there was a need for extra workers in the police department during the time the museum would be closed. The museum’s three full-time employees could have been sent to work there during the winter, earning wages out of the police’s pockets instead of the museum’s subsidy. But now, that option isn’t there, and making those cuts would mean putting those employees out of work.
“For $140K, it’s a lot of money,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said. “But I also cannot look at three employees in the eye and tell their families sorry. I was on board to make that decision, until every person started coming down and telling their stories.”
Those employees weren’t hired as seasonal workers, Mayor Steve Freel said, unlike people at Hogadon Ski Area or the Casper Municipal Golf Course who know they’re signing up to work for only a few months. Suddenly cutting their jobs for an entire season would be unfair to employees who’d been hired full-time — not to mention, all three of the museum’s employees have master’s degrees in the field and could use the cut as an opportunity to leave the site altogether.
The issue resurfaced this year when freshman council member Bruce Knell proposed looking into making cuts at the fort during one of his first meetings.
On Tuesday, council member Lisa Engebretsen said she sees the museum’s value to Casper beyond the revenue it brings in, but argued its staff should put more effort into making the museum experience engaging. Her most adamant recommendation was to put the employees in period clothes while at work.