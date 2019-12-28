Fort Caspar Museum aims to display historic downtown history collection in planned expansion

A collection from an early Casper drug store that operated for decades downtown waits in storage at the Fort Caspar Museum.
Among numerous medicines and remedies, glass bottles and an assortment of other pharmacy supplies — much of it in cardboard boxes — stands a hefty, antique standing scale and a mahogany wood phone booth, along with wood booths sporting red leather upholstery, white marble-topped tables and various other items from the soda fountain once contained inside Tripeny Drug and Jewelry.
Some items date back nearly a century, to 1921, when John Tripeny opened Tripeny Drug and Jewelry in a building that still bears his last name across the front on downtown Center Street. The business closed after John Tripeny and his son and business partner, Jack Jr., both died in 1971, according to information from her nephew Michael Shickich of Casper.
Jack's widow, Patricia, saved what she could and preserved the collection in her basement, where those who visited could walk down the stairs into an era of Casper’s past. When she moved, she transferred the collection to the City of Casper for permanent display at Fort Caspar Museum.
The museum and the Fort Caspar Museum Association, along with family of the business’ late owners and other community members, are working toward a museum expansion to display material from the collection as “a large anchor point” of a permanent gallery exhibit focused on historic downtown Casper with items from other early businesses, Fort Caspar Museum manager Rick Young said.
“What sparked the whole conversation was the acquisition of this collection, with the realization that we don’t have anywhere to put it,” Young said. “The only way to showcase it and to show it is to actually build on to the museum.”
The city of Casper took possession of the collection in February, according to a July City Council agenda packet, and the council on Dec. 17 voted to support the fundraising effort for a Fort Caspar Museum expansion. January 2022 is target for the exhibit to be on display in an expansion, Young said.
The collection contains glass bottles of various sizes, some with original compounding that the pharmacists mixed and ground along with the mortars and pestles they'd used before the pharmacy industry evolved, Shickich said.
In Patricia's basement, original soda fountain and drug supply cabinets were filled with vintage prescription bottles with the original labels and some still containing medicine, the Star-Tribune reported in 2002.
Now, the collection awaits in the museum's classroom.
“So we’ve lost use of the classroom, because this is where we have to store it,” Young said.
Besides the space an expansion would provide for a downtown history gallery including the drug store items, it would offer additional exhibit spaces. The museum could permanently showcase its mountain howitzer and hang more two-dimensional exhibits, for example, with an existing hallway that leads outside to the fort buildings extended, Young said.
The mission of the museum is to present the history of the fort, Casper, Natrona County and central Wyoming.
“We’re not a museum about a fort; we’re a museum about local history that also happens to have a fort,” Young said. “So we do a lot more than just 1860s military history.”
The Fort Caspar Museum expansion effort is still in the preliminary stage and will involve a fundraising campaign the organizers plant to launch in early 2020, Young said. Those who would like to donate to the effort in the meantime may contact the museum for details at 307-235-8462 or 4001 Fort Caspar Road.
Though the campaign has yet to start, the project has drawn interest, and more than $250,000 toward the $1.2 million goal has already been secured toward the expansion as of this month, Young said.
Benefits for the community include a resource for students to learn about local history and a draw for locals and visitors, Young said.
“Tourists coming into the community, we get them to stay a little longer at the museum, go out to eat, get gas, go shop at a grocery store, those tourism dollars roll over in the community multiple times,” Young said. “So it’s a good infrastructure project, it will be great for the museum and allow us to do more of our mission, and it’ll be good for the community.”
