Fort Caspar Museum aims to display historic downtown history collection in planned expansion

Besides the space an expansion would provide for a downtown history gallery including the drug store items, it would offer additional exhibit spaces. The museum could permanently showcase its mountain howitzer and hang more two-dimensional exhibits, for example, with an existing hallway that leads outside to the fort buildings extended, Young said.

The mission of the museum is to present the history of the fort, Casper, Natrona County and central Wyoming.

“We’re not a museum about a fort; we’re a museum about local history that also happens to have a fort,” Young said. “So we do a lot more than just 1860s military history.”

The Fort Caspar Museum expansion effort is still in the preliminary stage and will involve a fundraising campaign the organizers plant to launch in early 2020, Young said. Those who would like to donate to the effort in the meantime may contact the museum for details at 307-235-8462 or 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

Though the campaign has yet to start, the project has drawn interest, and more than $250,000 toward the $1.2 million goal has already been secured toward the expansion as of this month, Young said.

Benefits for the community include a resource for students to learn about local history and a draw for locals and visitors, Young said.

“Tourists coming into the community, we get them to stay a little longer at the museum, go out to eat, get gas, go shop at a grocery store, those tourism dollars roll over in the community multiple times,” Young said. “So it’s a good infrastructure project, it will be great for the museum and allow us to do more of our mission, and it’ll be good for the community.”

