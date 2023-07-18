Fort Caspar Museum will be celebrating Casper's namesake, Caspar Collins, on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. with living history programs, hands-on demonstrations, museum exhibits, a lecture and more, according to a press release from the museum.

From 2:30-4:30, there will be a powwow, a new addition to the traditional lineup of events.

It's a free event, and in addition to the museum events, there will be food trucks and local craft vendors outside.

"In addition to the usual array of living history and hands-on demonstrations at the Fort, we will have two free special programs in the museum. One will be a presentation at 10:00 am by local historian Johanna Wickman on the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry, who were stationed here during the summer of 1865 and participated in the Battles of Platte Bridge and Red Buttes," the press release states. "The second program at 1:00 pm will feature a scene and historical background from the 1890s play "The Senator” by Bill Conte and Johanna Wickman."

Caspar Collins died in July 1865 in the Battle of Platte Bridge, close to where Fort Caspar Museum is now located. The city, and the mountain that hugs it in from the south, were named after him. A clerical error got the spelling wrong, and we've been calling ourselves "Casperites" ever since.