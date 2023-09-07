While researching her biography of Kansas Senator Preston B. Plumb, which was released in March, local author Johanna Wickman discovers a script to the lost play "The Senator."

The main character of the play is based heavily on Plumb, who was stationed in Casper in 1865.

"Senator Preston B. Plumb was a leading Republican Senator of the time and was well known as a workhorse who championed more bills through the Senate than most other senators," a press release from the museum says. "He frequently took on “lost causes” and was well respected for his integrity and honesty."

Now, armed with the once-lost script, the museum, Stage III Theatre and Theatre of the Poor are collaborating to bring "The Senator" to the stage in Casper. It will be performed Sept. 15, 16 and 17 at the Natrona County High School Auditorium. Tickets will be free but must be reserved online.

The play ran for 119 performances on Broadway in 1890 before touring the nation, a press release from Fort Caspar Museum said.

Though it was eventually made into a silent film in 1915, that was the only year it was shown as a film before it was lost.

"Written by David D. Lloyd and Sydney Rosenfeld , “The Senator” is a fictitious story of an elderly man who has struggled for decades to move a claim of damages from the War of 1812 through the Senate," the press release noted. "Near the end of his life, he enlists the help of the charming and charismatic Senator Hannibal Rivers to fight for the claim one last time.

"Directed by William Conte, this upcoming production will be as faithful to the original play as possible, including lavish sets and costuming, period music, and period living historians intermingled in the audience."

It is Rivers that is based off of Plumb. William H. Crane, who played Rivers in the original Broadway play, spent several weeks shadowing Plumb as he worked in the Senate.

The play will also be streamed live for those who are unable to attend the in-person.