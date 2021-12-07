Forty-four percent of Casper city employees report full vaccination

Forty-four percent of eligible Casper city employees report being vaccinated against COVID-19, nine weeks into the implementation of a voluntary incentive program.

Data from the city shows that 50% of full-time employees had claimed their incentives as of Dec. 2. Among part-time workers, 29% have reported full inoculation. In total, 310 city employees have cashed in on the incentive program.

City records show that $83,400 has been paid out so far through the voluntary program.

Thirty percent of Casper’s sworn police officers have claimed payments as of this week, the data shows, or 29 officers. The same number of sworn fire-EMS officers have reported their vaccinations, or 41% of that agency.

With the incentives in place, the city aimed to raise the employee vaccination rate to 65% by the end of the year. At 44%, the current rate is below Natrona County’s adult vaccination rate of 51%, according to the CDC.

All city employees are eligible for $250 for providing proof of full vaccination until the program expires on Dec. 31. Dependents, including children and spouses, can also receive $100 incentives, although data shows just five have claimed them as of last week.

Those who were already fully inoculated before the program began can also claim $50 for getting a booster shot. By Dec. 2, 106 employees had shown proof of receiving boosters.

The county health department will reimburse the city for $100 of each payment, and the rest will come from Casper’s surplus CARES Act fund.

The personal vaccination status of city employees is not made public, even internally, and employees are not required to report their statuses. The overall rate may therefore be higher, if some fully inoculated workers have not claimed their payments.

Employees are eligible for the incentives whether they’d received their shots before the start of the program or after it began in October. Data shows that 24 employees — out of 254 who claimed their incentives — became fully inoculated after the start of the program.

The Casper City Council voted to implement the incentives in September, and the program opened to claims on Oct. 1. During its first week, 125 employees claimed their payments and eight more reported receiving booster shots.

While reports of full inoculation dropped after the first week, there was a rise in claims for booster incentives, with the most — 32 — coming in the second week of November.

City employees still have three weeks to take advantage of the program before its close.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.