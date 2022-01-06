Forty-nine percent of city employees vaccinated by end of incentive program

Forty-nine percent of eligible Casper employees report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after the city’s incentive program came to an end last week.

Among full-time employees, the vaccination rate is 54%. However, those rates are lower among Casper’s first responders — 35% of sworn police officers, or 34 people, reported being fully vaccinated, and 32 firefighters, or 46%.

Thirty-five percent of part-time employees in Casper reported full vaccination, according to the data from the city.

According to data from the New York Times, around 48% of eligible adults across Wyoming have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

There have been 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among city employees since the start of the pandemic, city data shows. More than half of those, a total of 106, occurred in the second half of 2021.

A third of those cases came from police department employees, who have reported 66 total cases since March 2020. The department has confirmed just three cases since the end of November.

City employees have made 47 workers' compensation claims related to COVID, the city said. So far, $33,534 has been paid out, and roughly $86,000 more has been reserved (though that amount is subject to change).

The incentive program, which ran from October through the end of 2021, paid out $95,050 in total.

Each employee who provided proof of vaccination received $250, and could also claim an additional $50 for reporting a booster shot if they were fully inoculated before the start of the program. Around 20%, or 139 of Casper’s roughly 700 employees, have reported receiving a booster.

Dependents — including spouses or children — of employees were also eligible for $100 payments for full vaccination. City data shows 21 dependents took advantage of the program.

The county health department will reimburse the city for $100 of each payment, and the remainder comes from the city’s CARES Act surplus.

Around one-third of total claims were made in the first week of the program, with 125 employees reporting full vaccination and another eight reporting a booster shot.

After one month, one in three eligible employees had reported being fully inoculated against the virus.

Of the 344 total employees who claimed payments, 33 became fully vaccinated after Oct. 1.

When introducing the program in September, city staff said they hoped it would increase staff vaccination rates to 65%.

All reporting was voluntary for employees, and vaccination records will be kept confidential by the city.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

