Fountain of youth: Summer break in downtown Casper

Through the shade of tinted sunglasses, Shantell Wood watched her kids weave in and out of the David Street Station splash pad fountains. Sitting next to her are five multicolored towels and a pile of snacks.

Four of Wood’s girls — Jeselle, Kallie, Mercedes and Sophia Wood, who range in age from 12 to 4 — and their younger cousin, CJ Frank, accompanied Shantell. The 2-year-old inspired the trip to the splash pad.

“I have my nephew until tomorrow and was trying to think of ways to wear him out during the day,” Shantell said. “I’m sure this is going to work well because he probably ran a hundred laps here before the water came on. I think he’s going to be sleeping very well.”

While his cousins took turns collecting the splash pad’s water in red and yellow buckets to dump on each other, Frank kept his focus on rounding the different fountains. He wore white cotton socks, even in the puddles, to avoid sunburns on his feet.

By noon, the group had been downtown for about an hour. They stay “until they’re ready to leave,” Shantell said. The family hadn’t made the splash pad outing this year quite as many times as they had in summers before, but they’d gone a couple times this season.

Originally, the oldest pair didn’t feel too keen on making the day’s trip to David Street.

“Yesterday we said ‘Nope, we’re staying home,’” sixth grader Jeselle said. “And then mom’s like ‘OK, then I’m turning off the Wi-Fi’, and we were like ‘No, no, never mind.’”

Two months into their summer vacation, the kids said they’ve made the most of the hot weather by using water whenever they can. Their favorite activities include: sprinklers, slip and slides and jumping on the trampoline with water, an activity the kids do “like four hours a day,” fourth grader Kallie added.

It’s still a ways off but nearing quickly, a date that Shantell knew immediately: Sept. 5, when the kids go back to school.

“We’re in countdown mode at this point,” she said. “We have the days marked in the calendar, done a little bit of school shopping.”

The oldest Wood daughter was counting down the days too — in the fall, she’ll be moving to CY Middle School.

“I’m really excited,” Jeselle added. “I think I’m ready to get away from my family for a little bit, sometimes it gets kind of boring.”

Another half an hour later, three fifths of the kids made their way back to the towels to dry off. Eventually, Frank rejoined the group too, taking a break from his mini marathon. Shantell commented on the fact that he was winding down, a sign her original plan had worked.

The splash pad’s water made the temperatures in the 80s seem much colder, and the kids shivered in their towels, but that still didn’t stop them from asking the classic question.

“Can we get frozen yogurt after this?” Kallie asked her mom.

“We’ll see,” Shantell answered.