Four Casper City Council seats open for fall election

Four seats on the Casper City Council are up for election this fall.

The candidate filing period opened Thursday, and applications can be submitted through May 27.

Two of the open seats are in Casper’s Ward 3, covering the east side of town. Wards 1 and 2 — central and west Casper, respectively — each have one position up for election.

The city’s ward boundaries were redrawn this year, taking into account data from the 2020 census that showed higher population growth on the east side. Because those lines have shifted, the rule requiring candidates to have lived in their wards for at least one year will not apply during this election, according to a Tuesday city press release.

Sitting council members Jai-Ayla Sutherland, Shawn Johnson, Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Mayor Ray Pacheco will see their terms expire at the beginning of next year.

Freel said that he does not plan to run for council again “at this point.” He told the Star-Tribune he is considering a run for another local office, but hasn’t made any decisions. Freel was first elected to the council in 2019, representing Ward 3.

During his time behind the dais, Freel served as Casper’s mayor for two years in a row. Much of that time was spent dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s not really one reason,” Freel said of his decision not to run again. “We’ve done a lot of good things in the four years I’ve been here ... I’ve enjoyed it, I really have.”

Sutherland was appointed to the council in September, filling a Ward 1 spot left by former council member Khrystyn Lutz when her family moved to Lander. During her interview, Sutherland said she would be “willing” to run for reelection this fall. She did not respond to requests for comment by press time Thursday.

Johnson, who represents Ward 2, told the Star-Tribune he has yet to decide whether to run again. The council member was first elected in 2014.

“I am keeping all of my options open,” Johnson said in a text, “and will decide soon on what I am going to do.”

Pacheco also said he is still deciding whether or not to file for reelection. He said he is not looking at running for any other office at this time. The mayor, who was also chosen for the top post in 2018, joined the council as a Ward 3 representative in 2014.

The city plans to update a list of candidates on its website daily, beginning on Friday. The final list will be available on May 31, following the long Memorial Day weekend.

Those interested in running must submit an application and $25 filing fee with the city. Any questions on eligibility or the filing process should be directed to City Clerk Fleur Tremel at (307) 235-8272.

Applications are due by May 27 at 5 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has lived in Casper for at least a year can run for a council seat.

