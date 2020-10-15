Four Casper high school students test positive for COVID-19

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Casper area schools, the Natrona County School District reported Thursday.

The new cases include three students at Kelly Walsh High School, one student at Natrona County High School and one staff member at Evansville Elementary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 47 cases of COVID-19 identified in Natrona County schools since they reopened in early September.

Nearly a quarter of those cases have been identified in the past week. On Monday, the district announced six cases including one staff member each at Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools and one student each at Verda James Elementary, Ft. Casper Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and Bar Nunn Elementary.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 743 total confirmed cases in Natrona County, along with another 137 probable cases.