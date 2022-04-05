Four new exhibitions open Friday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum

Four new exhibitions by Wyoming artists will open Friday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. The displays run the gamut from portraits to abstract art to sculptures.

“PHASES” is an installation featuring works by Green River artist Amber Marie Hunt.

Hunt specializes in magical realism — her pieces tend to depict people in colorful, dreamlike scenarios, according to the museum’s website.

One portrait, “Pour Your Misery on Me,” shows a woman with pink-speckled orchids hanging over her head like a crown and rainbows dripping down her face and shoulders.

Hunt will switch out what’s on display a couple of times over the course of the exhibit, said Katie Couch, the museum’s director of communications.

“All the Right Angles,” a series of geometric paintings by Anton Fox, will also debut Friday.

Fox, a retired firefighter for the Casper Fire-EMS Department, is drawn to hard-edged shapes and bold colors. His work takes inspiration from minimalist painters like Carmen Herrera and Gary Andrew Clarke, Couch said.

The third exhibition, “Evolving Exploration,” is a collection of works by 3D artist Linda Ryan.

Ryan was an art professor at Casper College for 35 years. The show includes pieces from throughout her career.

A few are part of the Nicolaysen’s permanent collection, Couch said. There’s a four-part texture study made from cast aluminum, for example, and “Grey Row House,” another texture-heavy sculpture that bears the image of a concrete home shrouded in scraggly wire.

Finally, the Nicolaysen will also host the first exhibition featuring pieces by the Casper Artists’ Collective.

Members of the collective were able to submit their own works for the display.

The largest piece in the showing is two abstract spray paint works, Couch said. One is influenced by Salvador Dali, and the other by Andy Warhol.

Oil paintings, ceramics and jewelry art will also be part of the show.

“It just shows that the collective is not one kind of art,” Couch said.

The four exhibitions will be on display until September 16.

To celebrate the opening, the Nicolaysen will host a reception Friday at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

