Four Wyoming Medical Center employees test positive for coronavirus in past week

Four of the latest 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Natrona County are Wyoming Medical Center employees, the Casper hospital said Monday.
Four employees have tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday, with two testing positive Monday.
All four of the newly diagnosed employees work directly with patients, the hospital said in a statement. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is evaluating each case.
"The initial investigation showed that two employees diagnosed earlier in the week were traced together, so Wyoming Medical Center made the decision to test all staff who had close contact with the two positive employees over the weekend," the hospital said in a statement.
All of the employees are self-quarantining.
The hospital statement did not identify the specific roles the employees hold at the hospital. In a follow up email, a hospital official declined to release the specific positions of the employees.
"Wyoming Medical Center put into place its limited visitor policy in March and implemented a required mask protocol for everyone on site including employees, physicians and visitors in April," the hospital said in a statement. "Those policies remain in place, and are expected to remain in place indefinitely to help protect our community."
The new cases are in addition to two other employees and a Wyoming Medical Center doctor who were diagnosed earlier with the virus. The doctor's case came to light last week after an email provided to the Star-Tribune in an unrelated public records request
