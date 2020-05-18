Four Wyoming Medical Center employees test positive for coronavirus in past week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four of the latest 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Natrona County are Wyoming Medical Center employees, the Casper hospital said Monday.

Four employees have tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday, with two testing positive Monday.

All four of the newly diagnosed employees work directly with patients, the hospital said in a statement. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is evaluating each case.

"The initial investigation showed that two employees diagnosed earlier in the week were traced together, so Wyoming Medical Center made the decision to test all staff who had close contact with the two positive employees over the weekend," the hospital said in a statement.

All of the employees are self-quarantining.

The hospital statement did not identify the specific roles the employees hold at the hospital. In a follow up email, a hospital official declined to release the specific positions of the employees.