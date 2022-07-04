Four Wyoming projects receive AARP grants

As of this year, the American Association of Retired Persons has awarded $3.4 million through 260 different Community Challenge Grants. According to a release on Wednesday from the Wyoming AARP, four Wyoming projects are included in the grants.

Within the state, the Casper Legion, Children's Museum of Cheyenne, Powder River Basin Resource Council and Veterans’ Rock were all named in the release.

Since 2017, the AARP Community Challenge Grants annually chooses projects and efforts around the country to aid through the grants. With the money awarded, organizations are given the opportunity to fund projects meant to improve livability in communities. Some of the efforts include improving housing, spaces open to the public, forms of transportation, civic engagement, COVID-19 recovery, diversity and inclusion and other projects.

“This is really one of our favorite times of the year as we are able to support projects submitted by communities and organizations who are working hard to improve livability for all,” Sam Shumway, the AARP Director for the state of Wyoming said. “This year we were able to fund two veterans-focused projects, which made the Community Challenge Awards process feel extra special.”

The Casper Legion received $30,000 for its Wyoming Fallen Memorial, a memorial which features the name of every citizen in the state who has given their lives in combat. Since the area was given statehood, the list of names has reached more than 1,290 according to Dean Welch, the Post 2 Adjutant for the Casper Legion.

Located at Patterson-Zonta Park, in an effort with the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars, the memorial will be accessible by foot, wheelchair, or car. The monument includes a bent pipe and a large memorial arch, 36 by 15 feet. The construction for the memorial will begin towards the middle of July, and the organization currently plans to host the opening ceremony on Sept. 25 of this year.

“One of our focuses in this project is to help the elderly and disabled can get to the memorial and honor those who gave their lives,” Welch added. “I thought that kind of touches on AARP, having accessibility and having our citizens be able to show their respects.”

Of the other Wyoming organizations, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne was granted $2,645 to install five ADA-compliant benches for pedestrians and bicyclists on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway. Veterans’ Rock in Cheyenne amassed a grant of $4,000 in an effort to supply diverse forms of transportation to all veterans and their families. And the fourth organization in Sheridan, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, was given $3,712 toward their project in providing safe lighting and accessible seating throughout a community established food forest.

