Fourth positive COVID-19 case identified in Cheyenne; Wyoming now up to 18

A fourth person in Cheyenne has tested positive for coronavirus, city officials announced Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 18.

The latest person to test positive lives in Cheyenne and is a close contact to a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday afternoon, tests have found:

eight cases in Fremont County;

four in Laramie County;

one in Park County;

four in Sheridan County;

one in Teton County.

There has been some confusion over the total count in the past 24 hours; the number was already 18 at one point late Wednesday. However, new information from the state Health Department indicates the case on F.E. Warren Air Force may have briefly been double-counted. It is currently included in the tally of four Laramie County cases.

So far, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has completed 274 tests. Fourteen more were done by commercial labs, with one completed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hours before the fourth Cheyenne case was announced, Laramie County health officials issued an order closing bars, movie theaters, gyms and other communal spaces as part of the larger effort to slow the virus' spread.

