Free breakfast, sled dog races, Nordic fun all set

Bundle up and head for beautiful Casper Mountain on Saturday for the 25th annual Canines for Charity sled dog races. Later, the Casper Nordic Club provides Taste of the Trails and those on snowshoes and cross country skis are welcome. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been cultivating community since 2012. You are invited to a free breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Winter Market, located inside the Good Food Hub at 420 West First Street in downtown Casper. Meet your neighbors, and shake the hands of your food producers, too. The market is open every Saturday until the end of May from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 25th annual Canines for Charity Fun Day in honor of Pam Dunn is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear Trap Meadow. Races are free, spectators are free. Registration is 9 to 10 a.m. Please leave non-mushing (specially trained) dogs at home. Pot luck dinner at Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road in the Casper Room at 5 p.m. Slide show of the races and reminiscing with Andy Conser and Floyd about past races.
Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Casper Nordic Club is hosting its second annual Taste of Trails from 4 to 7 p.m. Scandinavian food will be served at three stops along the beautiful nordic trails. Snow shoers are welcome as well as cross country skiers. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $30 adults, $10 kids under 12; Nordic Club member tickets are $25.
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person members only team handicapped tournament at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals earning $65,000 or less in 2019. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled.
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Join an adult crafting program as they make totally awesome and super strong DIY book magnets at 2 p.m., in the Crawford Room. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Dial M for Murder plays at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. The show runs two weekends, February 8-9 and February 14-15-16. Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St. or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. For more information please call 267-7243.
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley at the Casper Senior Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for dancers 15 years old and older. The plan is to have potluck snacks about 8:15 and even some birthday cake. Door prizes may be drawn for after 9:15.
