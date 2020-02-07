Free breakfast, sled dog races, Nordic fun all set

Bundle up and head for beautiful Casper Mountain on Saturday for the 25th annual Canines for Charity sled dog races. Later, the Casper Nordic Club provides Taste of the Trails and those on snowshoes and cross country skis are welcome. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been cultivating community since 2012. You are invited to a free breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Winter Market, located inside the Good Food Hub at 420 West First Street in downtown Casper. Meet your neighbors, and shake the hands of your food producers, too. The market is open every Saturday until the end of May from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 25th annual Canines for Charity Fun Day in honor of Pam Dunn is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear Trap Meadow. Races are free, spectators are free. Registration is 9 to 10 a.m. Please leave non-mushing (specially trained) dogs at home. Pot luck dinner at Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road in the Casper Room at 5 p.m. Slide show of the races and reminiscing with Andy Conser and Floyd about past races.