 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free Casper block party celebrates Police Week
0 comments
top story

Free Casper block party celebrates Police Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Awards Ceremony

Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters talks to the crowd at a 2018 event at David Street Station in downtown Casper. The department is planning a block party Wednesday evening outside of the Hall of Justice.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

The Casper Police Department, in partnership with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, is inviting the community to a free block party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, outside the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David.

The event is in celebration of National Police Week and includes free food, games and giveaways. Officers will be on the scene with vehicles for the public to tour, along with police bicycles and motorcycles. Kids can challenge officers in games of one-on-one hoops or "cop-scotch."

Also during National Police Week, the community is invited to wear "Thin Blue Line" support ribbons, which are available by asking an on-duty officer or at the front desk of the Casper Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents wearing ribbons are asked to take a picture and upload it to social media using the hashtag #ISupportCPD.

On Saturday, National Police Memorial Day, the Casper Police Department will hold a memorial ceremony in honor of George Radden, the only Casper Police Department officer known to have died in the line of duty. Members of the Radden family will join officers in lowering flags to half-mast outside the Hall of Justice at 9 a.m., on Saturday. The public is welcome.

Radden died Nov. 18, 1925, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash while he was taking a fire nozzle back to the fire station. The nozzle had fallen off of a fire truck that was responding to a house fire. Instead of going home at the end of his shift,  Radden retrieved the nozzle from the roadway and was taking it back to the fire station when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a vehicle that was pulling out of a service station.

Radden suffered severe head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died after undergoing brain surgery. Officer Radden had served with the Casper Police Department for 11 months. He was survived by his wife and five children.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jerusalem clashes: Hundreds injured as violence intensifies near holy site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Talkin' with Sal: No service
Casper

Talkin' with Sal: No service

  • Updated

I discovered that for the entirety of the 46 miles from Mule Creek Junction to Lusk, there is no cell service. Just miles and miles of miles and miles, as the friend frequently opines.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News