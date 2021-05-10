Free Casper block party celebrates Police Week

The Casper Police Department, in partnership with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, is inviting the community to a free block party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, outside the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David.

The event is in celebration of National Police Week and includes free food, games and giveaways. Officers will be on the scene with vehicles for the public to tour, along with police bicycles and motorcycles. Kids can challenge officers in games of one-on-one hoops or "cop-scotch."

Also during National Police Week, the community is invited to wear "Thin Blue Line" support ribbons, which are available by asking an on-duty officer or at the front desk of the Casper Police Department.

Residents wearing ribbons are asked to take a picture and upload it to social media using the hashtag #ISupportCPD.

On Saturday, National Police Memorial Day, the Casper Police Department will hold a memorial ceremony in honor of George Radden, the only Casper Police Department officer known to have died in the line of duty. Members of the Radden family will join officers in lowering flags to half-mast outside the Hall of Justice at 9 a.m., on Saturday. The public is welcome.