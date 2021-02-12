Freezing weather, pandemic hit Casper's homeless hard

Greenwood-Fox said most of their intake calls come from the Rescue Mission or the Department of Family Services.

“These kiddos are leaving unhealthy environments, be it a family member abusing a child, using drugs, whatever,” she said. “They don't have the proper tools to be successful. Obviously during the colder time, that's when kids don't want to sleep in their cars anymore, so I think that's why they're looking for a new place to go.”

The financial effects of the pandemic have also put families and young people at greater risk of losing their homes. Greta Hinderliter, the homeless student liaison for the Natrona County School District, said things have gone from bad this year to worse this week with the weather hitting new lows. She rattled off a list of problems her students have been encountering recently — losing a job or losing hours at work, having to pick up second or third jobs to make ends meet or choosing between paying for medicine or the electrical bill.

When the pandemic first hit Wyoming, Hinderliter said she spent a lot of time bringing work packets to students without internet as a substitute for virtual learning, as well as delivering meals to families who rely on two meals a day from school.