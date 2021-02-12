Freezing weather, pandemic hit Casper's homeless hard

When temperatures dip below zero, it can take as little as half an hour for frostbite to set in on exposed skin. Add winds at 10 miles per hour, and that time can drop to 20 minutes.
This weekend, lows in Casper were forecast to fall to minus 16 degrees.
For people with homes, that means cranking the heat and making sure the windows are closed. But those without a place to stay in Casper have to rely on community support to find a warm bed, and the recent cold snap is only adding to the challenge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the extreme temperatures, local nonprofit leaders say it’s more common for people without homes in Casper to sleep in a car instead of on the street. A local ordinance, passed by the Casper City Council in 2019, forbids people from camping within city limits — which it defines as “staying overnight or otherwise taking up residence for any length of time in an open space, tent, vehicle, or other temporary, mobile, or portable shelter.”
Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said the ordinance allows police to respond to reports of people sleeping outside or in calls so they can connect them with medical help, treatment or a warm place to stay the night. She said most of those calls come from concerned community members, and they’re more frequent in the colder months.
“When we have weeks like this, where it's below freezing or really any time in the winter, it's unsafe for people to be outside for extended periods of time,” Ladd said. “We really rely heavily on the members of the community.”
Ladd said the police work closely with organizations including the Wyoming Rescue Mission in North Casper to find people shelter, either long-term or just for one night. The Rescue Mission was providing housing to 103 people as of Friday, marketing manager Jenny Stedillie said, and they’re seeing more “good Samaritans” bringing people into the shelter since the cold weather started. For those they can’t house, they’re also trying to distribute food, hats, gloves and scarves to as many people as they can.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Stedillie said the Rescue Mission set up a triage center where people who may have been infected with COVID-19 or who were awaiting test results could still have a place to stay without spreading the disease to others in the shelter. She said the four most common factors the mission has identified as contributing to homelessness are substance abuse, unemployment, incarceration or medical conditions — and many of those have only gotten worse thanks to the pandemic’s effect on the economy, mental and physical health.
Chastidy Greenwood-Fox, executive director of Mimi’s House in Casper, said they’ve seen more kids than usual looking to get away from households dealing with substance abuse in recent months. The organization, which shelters and supports 16 to 20-year-olds, was only founded in 2017, and their first home opened in 2019. On Jan. 4 of this year, their second home, for boys, opened its doors — and just over a month later, it’s already nearly at capacity.
Greenwood-Fox said most of their intake calls come from the Rescue Mission or the Department of Family Services.
“These kiddos are leaving unhealthy environments, be it a family member abusing a child, using drugs, whatever,” she said. “They don't have the proper tools to be successful. Obviously during the colder time, that's when kids don't want to sleep in their cars anymore, so I think that's why they're looking for a new place to go.”
The financial effects of the pandemic have also put families and young people at greater risk of losing their homes. Greta Hinderliter, the homeless student liaison for the Natrona County School District, said things have gone from bad this year to worse this week with the weather hitting new lows. She rattled off a list of problems her students have been encountering recently — losing a job or losing hours at work, having to pick up second or third jobs to make ends meet or choosing between paying for medicine or the electrical bill.
When the pandemic first hit Wyoming, Hinderliter said she spent a lot of time bringing work packets to students without internet as a substitute for virtual learning, as well as delivering meals to families who rely on two meals a day from school.
Some students are forced to drop out when faced with those problems, but Hinderliter says she does what she can for those trying to stay in school. Just this Wednesday, she helped a young man who had been sleeping in his car find shelter for the night and gave him some resources for more help. She said her office’s donation account can often help a family put gas in their car or pay a bill, but donations also took a hit in 2020.