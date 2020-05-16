Fremont County woman dies after contracting coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Fremont County woman who contracted coronavirus has died, health officials said late Saturday.

The woman is the eighth person in Wyoming to die after contracting coronavirus. She is the first person in the state to die from the virus in more than three weeks.

Health officials described her as an older woman who had existing health conditions that had put her at higher risk of serious illness to the virus. She had previously been identified as one of the state's laboratory-confirmed cases.

The Northern Arapaho in a Saturday night Facebook post said a tribal member had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The tribe has been hit hard by the virus, losing four other members to it.

"It is imperative that we work together to protect ourselves and others," the tribe said in the Facebook post. "Our beloved tribal member's memory will live on."

Five of the state's eight coronavirus-realted deaths have occurred in Fremont County, which has been home to 202 confirmed cases and another 18 probable cases. Three of the county's deaths were residents from the same family.

Testing has confirmed 559 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming. There are also 182 probable cases.