Friess donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock

Take a billionaire couple from Jackson Hole, an orthopedic surgeon and entrepreneur who started a machining and manufacturing business in an old Glenrock roller skating rink and a community of just over 2,000, and you get a whopper of a Thursday evening.
Gathered in the lovely dining room at the Higgins Hotel, the crowd included the mayor, police chief, members of the Town Council, three of five county commissioners, one state legislator and a host of supporters of the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock. Few knew the exact reason for the invitation only reception, hosted by Robert and Janella Short, the hotel's owners.
After brief remarks from Short, Mayor Bruce Roumell, Ashley Bright of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and former police chief and current county commissioner Mike Colling, Dr. Joe McGinley stepped to the podium, next to a cloth-covered easel.
He said that right before Christmas, he got an email from financier and philanthropist Foster Friess, who asked him to choose a charity to receive $100,000 from the Lynn and Foster Friess Family Foundation.
McGinley's wife, Diane, is a longtime board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming, and she says she tried to stay neutral during her husband's fact-finding weekend.
"I literally had a full spreadsheet. I made calls, I talked to lots of people -- what are your needs, what would this donation mean to you -- and I found out that there are an amazing number of nonprofits doing great things in Casper and here in Glenrock that I knew nothing about," McGinley said. "I considered the whole spectrum -- arts, social programs, food needs."
When finally he asked his wife about needs at the Boys & Girls Clubs, which now operate 10 sites in four counties, she told him to call Bright. The rest, they say, is happy history. Under the cloth-covered easel was a poster thanking Lynn and Foster for the donation of $100,000.
Friess spent the end of 2020 choosing 400 family members, friends and coworkers to each receive $100,000 to give away nationwide, a boggling $40 million, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.
"When I called Foster and told him my choice, the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, I told him there was a need and it would be a benefit to the community not only now but for years to come. It was a perfect choice he said," recalled McGinley. "I told him how humbled I was about a million times."
In 21 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, started with a germ of an idea by Colling when he police chief, has never had a dedicated, singular location. Currently, it resides in an end of the Glenrock Intermediate School.
"In 1999, Mike Colling called me and said the after-school program for kids that he started that was run by dispatchers and his officers needed some help. I called national Boys & Girls Club and got a one-time grant of $30,000 for a new startup," Bright said. "The Glenrock club has served 4,000 children in 20 years. Mike Colling was that visionary, that light in the darkness that St. Christopher talked about: 'It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.'"
Through a cooperative effort of the Town of Glenrock and the county commissioners, a new building will be constructed to be used solely by the Boys & Girls Club in a brand-new expansion to be known as the Town Square. It is located immediately behind Glenrock's main street, Birch, and will include a plaza, green space and amenities similar to David Street Station in Casper. Infrastructure work for that plaza has already begun.
"This $100,000 is not for the building. It is the seed of the $300,000 we estimate will be needed to get the facility running," Bright said.
All speakers were clear that the $100,000 is solely for the use of the Glenrock club.
"This is a joint venture getting the building built for them," Roumell said. "We are doing this in the same construction period as Town Square. It's going to get done. We are working with attorneys right now wanting to know if we need a change order to make it part of Town Square or separate but it's getting done."
McGinley runs a startup orthopedic practice in Casper and McGinley Manufacturing in Glenrock. He's also chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party.
"When I learned about the downtown square project, it seemed like the right time and right place. This is a donation that will encourage other giving. Everyone's really energized," he said.
