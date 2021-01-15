Friess donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock

When finally he asked his wife about needs at the Boys & Girls Clubs, which now operate 10 sites in four counties, she told him to call Bright. The rest, they say, is happy history. Under the cloth-covered easel was a poster thanking Lynn and Foster for the donation of $100,000.

Friess spent the end of 2020 choosing 400 family members, friends and coworkers to each receive $100,000 to give away nationwide, a boggling $40 million, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

"When I called Foster and told him my choice, the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, I told him there was a need and it would be a benefit to the community not only now but for years to come. It was a perfect choice he said," recalled McGinley. "I told him how humbled I was about a million times."

In 21 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock, started with a germ of an idea by Colling when he police chief, has never had a dedicated, singular location. Currently, it resides in an end of the Glenrock Intermediate School.