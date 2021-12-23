From Oil City to beer town: Casper continues to attract new breweries

Casper might be the Oil City, but it’s becoming a beer town.

At one point in the not too distant past, Wyoming lacked a brewery. Now it has six — with two more rumored to be in the works. Not bad for a community of 59,000 people.

But beer makers say the competition is welcome.

Frontier Brewing was the first participant in the city’s beer renaissance, arriving in 2017. Four others followed: Skull Tree Brewing, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Oil City Beer Company and Mountain Hops Brewhouse. The most recent addition to Casper is Black Tooth Brewing Company, which opened Dec. 17 in the Nolan Building in downtown Casper.

“I think it was a surprise to have so many breweries open up,” said Shawn Houck, one of the Frontier partners. Before Frontier, a number of breweries had come and gone in Casper.

Black Tooth, which also cans its beers, started in Sheridan 11 years ago and already has a location in Cheyenne. That made the company of one of the most established and experienced brewers in the state even before it came to Casper. Then the Nolan’s landlord approached the beer maker about locating here, said Sam Seeton, general manager of Black Tooth.

“We focus on Wyoming first,” Seeton said. “We could distribute all over the country, but we care about catering to the state.”

The Oil City

Although Casper’s craft beer culture is rapidly expanding, its oil town roots are still strong.

Gruner Brothers is housed in the old Casper Petroleum Club building, the once epicenter of the city’s oil and gas community.

The founders of Oil City, which came on the scene in 2020, worked in drilling together for 20 years before starting the brewery. Their two bartenders also worked in oil and gas before making the switch. The founders had already been brewing together and were “sick of the ups and downs” of the industry.

Seeton, meanwhile, got his degree in petroleum engineering, but graduated during a low point for oil. And some of Black Tooth’s decor and architecture are an homage to the Oil City.

“It’s the perfect marriage of beer and the Oil City,” Seeton said.

Competition?

Black Tooth’s arrival inevitably brought chatter of increased competition harming the city’s existing breweries. But other local breweries say they welcome the competition.

Houck said Frontier is a “big proponent of collaboration,” and the city’s breweries have teamed in the past, including May’s Casper Brew Crawl.

The brewers at Black Tooth, for their part, are already showing they know they’re part of a larger beer community in Casper.

“They’re every bit as good as the beer we produce,” Seeton said of the other breweries in town.

In the end, it might not be about competition, but coexistence.

Just the other night, Seeton was at Mountain Hops having a beer with some of the people who run Frontier Brewing.

The Oil City bartender was wearing a Mountain Hops shirt underneath his button up.

“The more the merrier,” said Chris Hoburka, one of the founders of Oil City. “I don’t know if some will get weeded out ... we’ll see how that plays out.”

What’s more, there are already a number of customers who frequent multiple breweries.

One of them is Johnny Mehlhoff.

“Variety is good,” he said, while sitting at the end of the Oil City bar nursing a half pour of the New England IPA. He’d already visited Black Tooth that night.

Particularly in a place like Casper, breweries are about more than alcohol.

“I end up talking to people I wouldn’t ever talk to. I’ve met my friends here,” Mehlhoff said. “I had Thanksgiving with these people.”

For now, there’s no clear front runner when it comes to crowds at the breweries. But that might not matter. It’s clear the craft beer culture is thriving in Casper.

