From the editor: How we're covering the virus

Most big news stories are about things happening to some other person in some other place.
That’s not the case now. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of us in some way or another. Perhaps school was canceled for your kids. Maybe you’re working from home. You might have lost your job. Or still worse, you or someone you care about is ill and suffering in a hospital somewhere.
Perhaps it is because this pandemic touches all of us that there is such a demand for information about it. My career in journalism spans two decades, and I cannot recall an event when the amount of news, and the demand for it, has been so intense.
At the Star-Tribune, we’ve employed several approaches to keep readers informed on the virus and its affect on Wyoming.
There is, of course, the breaking news updates. We strive to keep you informed with the latest news at all times.
But we’ve also sought to go deeper, with stories about our health care system, the economics of the pandemic and the human cost.
Beyond that, we’ve published several resource guides to help readers answer the deluge of questions that coronavirus has prompted.
When should I call a doctor?
Who should I contact if I’ve lost my job?
Where can I shop?
Where can I get help?
We’ve also published multiple explainers designed to distill this complicated medical and economic crisis into an easily read format.
And we continue to publish a daily compilation of the latest news, so you can find all the information you need in one simple place.
Going forward, we plan to continue documenting how the medical community is working to meet this challenge.
We will share more stories of workers and business owners caught up in the economic fallout.
And we’ll continue to highlight the positive: the stories of ordinary Wyomingites who are stepping up during this difficult time.
There are so many stories and impacts that it is hard to track them all. So if you have a tip or suggestion that you’d like to share, please let us know. Send us an email at editors@trib.com. We’re listening.
I want to remind readers that all of our coronavirus coverage is free online. We believe that’s the best approach during this crisis.
But I hope that, for those of you who don’t yet subscribe, you’ll consider investing in our local journalism. This pandemic has shown the importance of news that provides depth and context, that extends beyond stenography or rewriting press releases, that tells the stories that matter in our state.
Our entire news staff is working on this story, from Casper, Riverton and Laramie. But that requires a significant investment. Please help us support it.
To all of our readers, be safe and stay healthy. I too understand the fear and stress that coronavirus has wrought. Both of my children have been ill in the past two weeks.
There is a special sort of fear that comes with staying up late with a child whose cough won’t abate, debating whether it’s safer to visit the ER or ride it out at home.
But we’ll get through this, together.
Be well, and as always, thank you for reading.
