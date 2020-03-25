From the editor: How we're covering the virus

Most big news stories are about things happening to some other person in some other place.

That’s not the case now. The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of us in some way or another. Perhaps school was canceled for your kids. Maybe you’re working from home. You might have lost your job. Or still worse, you or someone you care about is ill and suffering in a hospital somewhere.

Perhaps it is because this pandemic touches all of us that there is such a demand for information about it. My career in journalism spans two decades, and I cannot recall an event when the amount of news, and the demand for it, has been so intense.

At the Star-Tribune, we’ve employed several approaches to keep readers informed on the virus and its affect on Wyoming.

There is, of course, the breaking news updates. We strive to keep you informed with the latest news at all times.

But we’ve also sought to go deeper, with stories about our health care system, the economics of the pandemic and the human cost.

Beyond that, we’ve published several resource guides to help readers answer the deluge of questions that coronavirus has prompted.

When should I call a doctor?