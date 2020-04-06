From the editor: In times like these, multiple perspectives matter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically altered our world, it hasn’t adjusted how we at the Star-Tribune view our role in keeping people informed.

Before the virus, I viewed journalism as a critical component of a healthy democratic society. If people are to play a role in their government, they need good information. They need to know what their leaders are saying, but also what people are saying about their leaders. Without both sets of information, a citizen would have a difficult time engaging in the political process, whether by expressing an educated opinion, voting, holding a protest or writing a letter to a politician.

This global crisis — certainly the biggest news event of my career — has only intensified my conviction that journalism is part of what is required for a healthy democracy, even if sometimes the stories make you angry or stressed or just plain sad. The world around us seems to change daily, if not hourly, and people need to understand what’s happening in order to make decisions that affect themselves, their families and their livelihoods.