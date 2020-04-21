From the editor: Our pandemic coverage continues to evolve

It’s hard for me to believe that it’s been more than five weeks since the Star-Tribune’s journalists last assembled together in our newsroom. Since that time, we’ve been working remotely, communicating via morning Zoom meetings and constant messaging on Slack. The time hasn’t exactly passed quickly, but working from home six days a week makes it hard to tell when one week ends and another starts.
As this pandemic has stretched on, our approach to covering it has evolved. In the beginning, there was so much breaking news that our focus was mostly on keeping up with it. But now, as the crisis has persisted, we’ve tried to balance the need for up-to-the-minute coverage with stories that illustrate, articles that explain and, sometimes, features that cheer you up during a bleak time.
We’ve also tried to bring as many Wyoming voices into our opinion pages as we can, publishing fewer syndicated columnists and more from community and government leaders, as well as the public.
Striking the right balance has been a challenge as an editor, given the unprecedented nature of this crisis. A wildfire might prompt a few extremely busy weeks for our newsroom, but nothing like this. And while a wildfire affects some, this pandemic has impacted all of us in some respect.
Considering that reality, we’re mindful that there is certain news you need to know. A reader should know how much illness is in the community. They should know how government is responding and how businesses are faring. They should understand how this pandemic has impacted their coworkers, their neighbors and the Wyomingites they’ve never met.
But I also understand that people can only weather so much negative news. At some point, it’s hard to take in another dismal unemployment report or word of more job losses. We can’t stop reporting those things, so instead, we are also trying to highlight the positive. A great example of this was Sunday’s feature on the howling phenomenon in Casper, captured beautifully by reporter Morgan Hughes and photographer Cayla Nimmo.
The howling feature was relatively easy to find (though challenging to report on given social distancing requirements). But I’m sure there are many other great stories out there that we don’t yet know about. So please, if you’ve got a story that’s uplifting or poignant or funny or just really needs to be told, please let us know. And if there’s something we need to investigate, or wrongdoing that should be exposed, please let us know that, too. Some of my favorite stories over the past month have come from reader tips, so please keeping them coming. You can write me at josh.wolfson@trib.com.
Our coronavirus coverage continues to be free to all. And readers have responded – since the day of the first Wyoming case, Trib.com has generated almost 11 million page views. I’ve also been contacted by many readers to say they are now subscribers. Thank you! Your support is so important during this challenging time. If you’d like to subscribe, now is a great time. You can do so at trib.com/members/join.
As always, thank you for reading and for supporting local journalism that investigates and illuminates.
