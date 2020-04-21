From the editor: Our pandemic coverage continues to evolve

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s hard for me to believe that it’s been more than five weeks since the Star-Tribune’s journalists last assembled together in our newsroom. Since that time, we’ve been working remotely, communicating via morning Zoom meetings and constant messaging on Slack. The time hasn’t exactly passed quickly, but working from home six days a week makes it hard to tell when one week ends and another starts.

As this pandemic has stretched on, our approach to covering it has evolved. In the beginning, there was so much breaking news that our focus was mostly on keeping up with it. But now, as the crisis has persisted, we’ve tried to balance the need for up-to-the-minute coverage with stories that illustrate, articles that explain and, sometimes, features that cheer you up during a bleak time.

We’ve also tried to bring as many Wyoming voices into our opinion pages as we can, publishing fewer syndicated columnists and more from community and government leaders, as well as the public.

Striking the right balance has been a challenge as an editor, given the unprecedented nature of this crisis. A wildfire might prompt a few extremely busy weeks for our newsroom, but nothing like this. And while a wildfire affects some, this pandemic has impacted all of us in some respect.