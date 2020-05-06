From the editor: Presenting the numbers

Since the coronavirus arrived in Wyoming, we’ve debated how best to present the data released each day by the state. On the surface, it seems like an easy enough decision: collect the statistics, write them into an article and publish them online and in print. But that’s hardly been the case.
In fact, two things have been true since Wyoming announced the first case of coronavirus here back on March 11:
- People say they don’t like the daily case updates.
- People read the daily case updates more than almost anything else.
That’s left us in a quandary. Our web data shows that readers want this information. But my inbox and our Facebook comments suggest a segment of our readers are skeptical of the data and our motivations for publishing the numbers.
Let’s start with the second part first. We publish this information because readers want it. And we publish this information because it gives a picture of how and where coronavirus is affecting our state. Yes, there are limitations on the numbers. For one, they are almost certainly lower than reality, given that a lack of supplies meant only certain priority groups were being tested for weeks. There’s also a delay in the picture they illustrate, given the length of the virus’ incubation period, the amount of time that might pass before an ill person seeks medical care and the time it takes to actually process the test.
Still, the numbers have value. Consider that what they show — a few counties, such as Fremont and Laramie, have been hit particularly hard — matches what we’re anecdotally hearing from people living and working there. They also reflect the reality we’re seeing here in Casper, where the number of cases has dropped even as testing has continued at roughly the same rate. Plus, these are numbers that state leaders are analyzing as they consider whether to ease restrictions on businesses put in place to slow the virus’s spread.
So it makes sense that we should share that same information with readers. The question then becomes how best to do that. What we’ve arrived at, in print and online, is a daily case update that includes a broad but digestible swath of information. The new cases are there, but so are the recoveries. There are definitions for what terms like “probable cases” and “full recoveries” mean. Plus there is the accompanying statistics that break down how many people are hospitalized and how people are being infected.
In print, you can find this information each day on A3. Online, we publish it shortly after 3 p.m., when the new data is released. For our online readers, we update daily several graphics and graphs that we hope makes the figures more understandable.
I hope you find this information valuable and — given how much else is happening in our lives — easy to consume. If you have thoughts on what data we’re publishing and how we’re presenting it, please let me know. I’m rarely in the office these days, but you can always reach me at josh.wolfson@trib.com.
