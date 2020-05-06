From the editor: Presenting the numbers

Still, the numbers have value. Consider that what they show — a few counties, such as Fremont and Laramie, have been hit particularly hard — matches what we’re anecdotally hearing from people living and working there. They also reflect the reality we’re seeing here in Casper, where the number of cases has dropped even as testing has continued at roughly the same rate. Plus, these are numbers that state leaders are analyzing as they consider whether to ease restrictions on businesses put in place to slow the virus’s spread.

So it makes sense that we should share that same information with readers. The question then becomes how best to do that. What we’ve arrived at, in print and online, is a daily case update that includes a broad but digestible swath of information. The new cases are there, but so are the recoveries. There are definitions for what terms like “probable cases” and “full recoveries” mean. Plus there is the accompanying statistics that break down how many people are hospitalized and how people are being infected.

In print, you can find this information each day on A3. Online, we publish it shortly after 3 p.m., when the new data is released. For our online readers, we update daily several graphics and graphs that we hope makes the figures more understandable.