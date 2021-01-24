From the editor: Remembering a year of relentless news:

But the awards reminded me of all the other important stories that we covered extensively in 2020. Our journalists told what I consider the definitive story of priest abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne. They worked relentlessly to uncover why a popular University of Wyoming president suddenly departed the school. They were there when a Natrona County athlete was drafted into the NFL. They wrote about the death of Sissy Goodwin, a Vietnam veteran from Douglas who received national attention for dressing in women’s clothing. And they teamed up to document women’s issues for the 150th anniversary of suffrage here in Wyoming.

My point here isn’t to brag. (Well, maybe to brag a bit. I’m very, very proud of them.) It’s to highlight the essential service that local journalism provides. Imagine trying to make decisions amid the shutdown in March and April without the information provided by journalists in Wyoming. Imagine trying to make sense of the myriad economic issues facing our state without the stories and data provided by the reporters covering state government and the energy industry. Their work is an essential function of a democratic society.