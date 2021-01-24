From the editor: Remembering a year of relentless news:

With so much happening in 2020, the simple act of taking stock became difficult. Stories that would have landed at the top of A1 found themselves pushed to the bottom of A3 amid a relentless news cycle. Major events quickly felt like afterthoughts, drowned out by the next big thing. Looking back, the story of 2020 is both obvious and blurry, like a wildfire that obscures everything including itself.
So when Star-Tribune editors gathered in November to go through a year’s worth of newspapers for the annual Wyoming Press Association contest, I found myself saying, “Wait, that also happened in 2020?” as I thumbed through issue after issue.
Last week, we learned the results of that contest. The Star-Tribune earned the designation of Wyoming’s top daily newspaper for the fourth consecutive year. We also took top honors for editorial, advertising and typographical excellence, and energy reporter Camille Erickson was named young journalist of the year. Our staff received more than two dozen individual awards as well.
It was not a surprise to see COVID-19 and police protests stories recognized by the judges. After all, those were two of the biggest events of 2020. Back in March and April, nearly our entire staff was focused on covering the pandemic. It touched on all areas. The protests weren’t as all encompassing, but still, much of the staff participated in one way or another.
But the awards reminded me of all the other important stories that we covered extensively in 2020. Our journalists told what I consider the definitive story of priest abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne. They worked relentlessly to uncover why a popular University of Wyoming president suddenly departed the school. They were there when a Natrona County athlete was drafted into the NFL. They wrote about the death of Sissy Goodwin, a Vietnam veteran from Douglas who received national attention for dressing in women’s clothing. And they teamed up to document women’s issues for the 150th anniversary of suffrage here in Wyoming.
My point here isn’t to brag. (Well, maybe to brag a bit. I’m very, very proud of them.) It’s to highlight the essential service that local journalism provides. Imagine trying to make decisions amid the shutdown in March and April without the information provided by journalists in Wyoming. Imagine trying to make sense of the myriad economic issues facing our state without the stories and data provided by the reporters covering state government and the energy industry. Their work is an essential function of a democratic society.
I hope that doesn’t get lost as 2021 begins with as much fury and vigor as last year. This work, whether it makes you smile or drop your paper in frustration, contributes to a deeper understanding of our state. And lest you think it’s unimportant, consider a world where you still don’t know why the leader of our state’s most important institution suddenly departed. Or a world where the decades of allegations against a powerful cleric weren’t brought into the light.
To thrive, journalism — not stenography and not press release rewrites — requires support. That support helped our journalists earn top honors last year and will help us produce the work you expect again in 2021. For those of you who’ve helped with a digital or print subscription, thank you. We’re grateful for your backing. If you haven’t yet subscribed, please consider joining us (You can get a yearly digital subscription right now for only $26.) Your support will help us keep Wyoming informed.
Thanks for reading.