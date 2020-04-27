From the Senior Bowl on, the Cincinnati Bengals knew they had to have Logan Wilson

“They didn’t really say anything specific they were looking for,” Wilson said of his pre-draft conversations with the Bengals. “They were just trying to get to know me as a person and understand kind of what I do from our previous schemes. Other than that, they talked to me a little bit about what they do, but it was just more of understanding what I knew about our schemes and how I could translate that to the NFL and what they kind of run in Cincinnati.”

One last conversation with Wilson the day of the game had the organization convinced the four-year starter and three-time captain at UW was one of the linebackers it had to have.

“I wanted to kidnap him and drive him back to Cincinnati right then,” Duffner told the website. “Hard not to love a guy like that. A three-year captain. You don’t see many of those guys.”

Now that they do, the Bengals expect Wilson to make an immediate impact for a defense in desperate need of playmakers. Out of 32 NFL teams, Cincinnati finished the 2019 season 25th in points allowed (26.3), 29th in yards allowed (393.7) and last against the run (148.9).