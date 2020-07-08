Frustrated with county assessor's office, residents form Natrona County Tax Payers Association

The pivotal issue comes down to land values in the county. Keating contends values have been erroneously low for years and his office is trying to correct the mistakes of past administrations.

Many residents, on the other hand, have taken issue with valuations doubling, tripling and, in a select number of cases, increasing by more than 1,000% from the previous year.

Carpenter, for example, saw the value of his land increase in value from about $25,000 last year to nearly $500,000 this year. Keating has since adjusted Carpenter’s land valuation to roughly $200,000, Carpenter said, but he added that covering the property taxes on the new value will still create a significant increase to his monthly budget.

The county assessor’s job is to determine the fair market value for a piece of property, or how much a reasonable person would be willing to pay for it. For residential properties, the valuation includes separate totals for the house and the land. The cost of a person’s property taxes depends on the combined values.

Keating ran for county assessor in 2018, vowing to correct alleged mistakes he said the office had been making.