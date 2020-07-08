Frustrated with county assessor's office, residents form Natrona County Tax Payers Association

A handful of Natrona County residents have formed an organization to aid taxpayers who have appealed their most recent property assessments.
David Carpenter and John Burd, residents frustrated with the county assessor’s property valuations, are hoping the newly formed Natrona County Tax Payers Association and its corresponding website will help property owners better prepare to face an appeal.
Natrona County Assessor Matt Keating, now in his second year on the job, has faced scrutiny about his valuations from residents and local officials who have questioned him in recent weeks about monumental increases in residents’ property valuations.
A record number of residents — nearly 3,000 — have appealed Keating’s valuations this year. The deadline to file an appeal has passed, but Carpenter said he hopes the association will be able to aid property owners preparing for their appeals.
The association created a website, natronacountytpa.com, answering a variety of property assessment related questions. Carpenter said the information on the site was provided by former Johnson County Assessor Cindy Barlow, the State Board of Equalization and Wyoming state statute.
Keating will also be addressing residents on the issue during a special question-and-answer meeting Wednesday.
The pivotal issue comes down to land values in the county. Keating contends values have been erroneously low for years and his office is trying to correct the mistakes of past administrations.
Many residents, on the other hand, have taken issue with valuations doubling, tripling and, in a select number of cases, increasing by more than 1,000% from the previous year.
Carpenter, for example, saw the value of his land increase in value from about $25,000 last year to nearly $500,000 this year. Keating has since adjusted Carpenter’s land valuation to roughly $200,000, Carpenter said, but he added that covering the property taxes on the new value will still create a significant increase to his monthly budget.
The county assessor’s job is to determine the fair market value for a piece of property, or how much a reasonable person would be willing to pay for it. For residential properties, the valuation includes separate totals for the house and the land. The cost of a person’s property taxes depends on the combined values.
Keating ran for county assessor in 2018, vowing to correct alleged mistakes he said the office had been making.
“The Assessor is a very important position and when the office gets an assessment wrong, real harm comes to those affected,” Keating wrote in a column published by the Star-Tribune in August 2018, citing examples from residents of extreme inaccuracies in their charges.
He reiterated this defense during a recent presentation before the Casper City Council. The council questioned Keating for 90 minutes during that presentation, which grew tense in spots.
Residents who have submitted appeals will not present their case until fall, when the County Board of Equalization meets. That board is composed of the County Commissioners and exists to meet annually to hear assessment appeals at the local level.
Last year the board heard 68 appeals and resolved five cases.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
