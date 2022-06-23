Fuel runs out at some Casper gas stations

Within the past week, more and more white sheets of paper with the words, “out of order,” have been taped to the gas nozzles of local Loaf N’ Jug convenience stores. As a result, customers of the stations have had to find their gas elsewhere.

The why is straightforward, but the reasoning behind the how is more blurred.

“The gas truck hasn’t arrived,” Steven Blankenship, an employee of a local Loaf N’ Jug on East Second Streets said. “And it’s the one that goes to most of the Loaf N’ Jugs around here.”

The other employee behind the counter with Blankenship said he heard that the company is having issues with the flooding in Yellowstone and the neighboring areas. Another employee guessed that the vehicle itself had just broken down.

Multiple spokespersons for Loaf N’ Jug and EG America, their supporting company, declined to comment.

Whatever the reason, the truck hadn’t arrived, and as of Thursday afternoon, the stations needed to make their supply last as long as possible over the past week. Not all of them have run out of fuel quite yet.

“All I can tell you is that I have gas,” said Rick, supervisor of the East Second Street Loaf N’ Jug.

However, a majority of the stores didn’t.

Further down the street, the Loaf N’ Jug store that Blankenship is employed at, was one of them. Blankenship said his manager reported that the provider would be arriving Thursday evening with the product. The gas pumps would be back in working order as soon as the fuel is delivered.

In the meantime though, many neighboring gas stations saw a significant increase in profits.

“We’ve run out of gas for the last three days,” Debby, an employee at the Sinclair station on East Second Street said. “It’s increased the sales ... about 25 to 30%.”

When asked if she had seen an increase in traffic through the station, she scoffed and pointed out the window. Outside the convenience store, about 10 vehicles swarmed the gas pumps. She said that the number of consumers has been a common sight for the past week.

“It feels like two weeks though,” Debby added. “Our business has picked up a lot.”

