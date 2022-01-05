Funeral and procession planned Thursday for Casper Marine

A funeral service and procession for Jerrod Warden, a Casper Marine who died in December, are set for Thursday in Casper.

Warden passed away on Dec. 14 at Camp Pendleton in California. He was 20 years old.

The funeral is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Highland Park Community Church. Following the service, there will be a procession from the church to the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville.

Those wishing to pay respects are invited to line the procession route, but should park off the roadway and leave the streets clear.

Casper police said to expect traffic delays along the route, which will follow Second Street, Wyoming Boulevard and Curtis Street to the cemetery, between 12:15 and 1:30 p.m.

If you plan to meet the procession at the cemetery, police said to park outside to leave cemetery parking for family and friends.

Warden was a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, and attended Centennial Middle School and North Casper (now Lincoln) Elementary. At Kelly Walsh, he played football and was a member of the state champion wrestling team.

He joined the Marines in February 2020 and was promoted to lance corporal, a rank he held at the time of his death. He had recently returned from deployment in the Middle East.

After his time in the Marines, he had planned to go to college and pursue a career in law enforcement.

