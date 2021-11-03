Future of water for Midwest, Edgerton uncertain after voters reject tax

After voters rejected a tax Tuesday that would have paid to replace a water line serving Midwest and Edgerton, it’s not clear where the towns can turn to find the money they need.

The specific purpose tax would have also funded repairs on the final section of Midwest Avenue in Casper, between Walnut and Poplar streets.

But while Casper, with nearly 60,000 residents, can raise millions through sales and the optional 1-cent tax, the smaller towns in the north of the county don’t have that power.

Temporary sixth cent tax voted down in special election Out of 7,060 people who voted in Tuesday's special election, 53% voted no on the tax. The measure lost by 446 votes.

Edgerton Mayor Buck King said on Wednesday that he’s not sure where else they can turn for the $2 million needed for the water line project’s local match. The other two-thirds of the money allocated to replace the seven-mile section of water line has already been secured from the Wyoming Water Development Commission.

“I have to start making phone calls,” King said.

King said his town only has around 50 registered voters. Forty-eight people cast ballots in Edgerton on Tuesday. The turnout, King said, was roughly the same as the 2020 presidential election.

“I know the people here voted,” King said. “I don’t know how they voted, of course, but I’m sure they voted for the line.”

The line brings clean, drinkable water to the roughly 600 residents of Midwest and Edgerton, as well as the hundreds more that work in the nearby Salt Creek oil field. There was a time when most of the oil field workers lived in the towns, King said, but in recent years their populations have shrunk as more people have elected to commute from the Casper area.

Recent estimates give the water line, in its current state, around six to eight more years before it becomes unusable. But in the meantime, that likely means more money will have to be spent on incremental patching and repairs to maintain it.

Other, smaller sections of the line have been replaced in recent years, but the seven miles in question run through an area with especially acidic soil that can eat at the line itself.

And, King said, the longer the project is put off, the higher the price tag will likely climb.

Some voters said at the polls Tuesday that they supported the water line project, but thought Casper should be able to repair Midwest Avenue with money it already has in the budget.

First election with new Voter ID law goes smoothly In Tuesday's special election, Natrona County’s first after the passage of Wyoming’s voter identification law, pretty much everyone came prepared to present their ID.

However, City Manager Carter Napier said that without the specific purpose tax, money for that project will likely have to be taken from other street maintenance plans.

“(Midwest Avenue) is in such bad shape, and it’s part of a developing-in-importance corridor downtown,” Napier said. “I don’t think we have the option of leaving it undone, and I’m sure they feel the same way about the project in Midwest and Edgerton.”

The Casper City Council would still have to give the go-ahead to find money for the project. The problem, Napier said, is that there are plenty of streets that need fixing in Casper, and have been waiting years for repairs. Other sections of Midwest Avenue have already benefited from more than $5 million of repairs.

“I just can’t imagine the community being satisfied if we don’t get these streets done,” Napier said.

A recent survey conducted among 773 county residents showed that 62% would support using the specific purpose tax for the Midwest Avenue project.

The tax, which would have added a sixth cent of sales tax in Natrona County for three months next year, was rejected by 53% of the 7,060 voters that showed up for the election.

Four additional provisional ballots were cast by voters who forgot an identification on election day, County Clerk Tracy Good said. They had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to verify their votes by showing an ID at the county courthouse, but just one had done so by Wednesday afternoon.

