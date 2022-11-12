 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fuzzy history: Casper hosts record-breaking beard chain

  • Updated
  • 0

History was made Friday night in Casper. Fuzzy, fuzzy history.

Competitors in town for the National Beard and Moustache Championships gathered at Gaslight Social with one shared goal:

Create the world's longest uninterrupted chain of beard.

Beard chain world record

The beard chain gets a final measure to see if it broke the old record of 62 feet and 6 inches. It didn't merely break the record -- it shattered it, comping in at 150 feet.

To participate, competitors needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches in length. They stood side-by-side, one lengthy beard attached to the next until the chain stretched through the room. Once they were all clipped together, someone took a tape measure to determine the length of this cable of historic facial hair: 150 feet.

Competitors stood together for 31 seconds. And then they had it: the Guinness World Record for longest beard chain. In fact, they shattered the previous record of less than 70 feet. 

Beard chain world record

The final length of the beard chain was over 150 feet, more than doubling the previous record.

The championship continued Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. For a look at one local competitor, click here.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casper City Council poised to get new blood

Casper City Council poised to get new blood

Ward 3 candidates Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins won by large margins, with Ward 1 candidate Gena Jensen besting incumbent Jai-Ayla Sutherland and Michael Bond winning the Ward 2 seat.

Voters pass 1-cent tax convincingly

Voters pass 1-cent tax convincingly

Natrona County’s 1-cent tax passed with 67% support Tuesday evening, despite concerns that growing anti-tax sentiment might imperil the long-time local revenue producer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News