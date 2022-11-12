Fuzzy history: Casper hosts record-breaking beard chain

Star-Tribune staff
History was made Friday night in Casper. Fuzzy, fuzzy history.
Competitors in town for the National Beard and Moustache Championships gathered at Gaslight Social with one shared goal:
Create the world's longest uninterrupted chain of beard.
The beard chain gets a final measure to see if it broke the old record of 62 feet and 6 inches. It didn't merely break the record -- it shattered it, comping in at 150 feet.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
To participate, competitors needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches in length. They stood side-by-side, one lengthy beard attached to the next until the chain stretched through the room. Once they were all clipped together, someone took a tape measure to determine the length of this cable of historic facial hair: 150 feet.
Competitors stood together for 31 seconds. And then they had it: the Guinness World Record for longest beard chain. In fact, they shattered the previous record of less than 70 feet.
The final length of the beard chain was over 150 feet, more than doubling the previous record.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The championship continued Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. For a look at one local competitor, click here.
PHOTOS: The beards (and mustaches) have landed in Casper
The beards (and mustaches) have landed in Casper
The National Beard and Moustache Championships is in Casper and competitors celebrated the first night of festivities with a bar crawl around downtown that ran to well past midnight.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Friends who met because of the National Beard and Moustache Championships share a moment during the bar crawl around downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Friends brought together by the National Beard and Moustache Championships celebrate the first night of festivities with a bar crawl around downtown Casper that ran from 5 p.m. to well past midnight on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
The National Beard and Moustache Championships has over 50 categories for participants to enter.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Competitors, organizers, volunteers and friends of the National Beard and Moustache Championships celebrate the first night of festivities with a bar crawl around downtown Casper that ran from 5 p.m. to well past midnight on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Competitors, organizers, volunteers and friends of the National Beard and Moustache Championships meet Casper locals as part of their bar crawl.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Santa was one of the many attendees to the National Beard and Moustache Championships's bar crawl around downtown Casper that ran from 5 p.m. to well past midnight on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
A whisker dam stops one of the attendant's mustache from getting into his drink during the bar crawl around downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Santa leave Frosty's to head to The Office as part of the National Beard and Moustache Championships' bar crawl around downtown Casper on Thursday, November 11, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Competitors, organizers, volunteers and friends of the National Beard and Moustache Championships celebrate the first night of festivities with a bar crawl around downtown Casper that ran from 5 p.m. to well past midnight on Thursday, November 11, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Competitors, organizers, volunteers and friends of the National Beard and Moustache Championships celebrate the first night of festivities with a bar crawl around downtown Casper that ran from 5 p.m. to well past midnight on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Competitors, organizers, volunteers and friends from all across the country come together for the National Beard and Moustache Championships in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
National Beard and Moustache Championships competitors try out a dice game at Black Tooth Brewery on Thursday in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Kristina Olson tells Santa what she wants for Christmas during their bar crawl around downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
At every venue on the bar crawl those who were a part of the National Beard and Moustache Championships always said, "tip your bartender well" before moving onto the next location.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The beards (and mustaches) have landed
Competitors, organizers, volunteers and friends of the National Beard and Moustache Championships celebrate the first night of festivities with a bar crawl around downtown Casper that ran from 5 p.m. to well past midnight on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!