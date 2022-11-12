Fuzzy history: Casper hosts record-breaking beard chain

History was made Friday night in Casper. Fuzzy, fuzzy history.

Competitors in town for the National Beard and Moustache Championships gathered at Gaslight Social with one shared goal:

Create the world's longest uninterrupted chain of beard.

To participate, competitors needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches in length. They stood side-by-side, one lengthy beard attached to the next until the chain stretched through the room. Once they were all clipped together, someone took a tape measure to determine the length of this cable of historic facial hair: 150 feet.

Competitors stood together for 31 seconds. And then they had it: the Guinness World Record for longest beard chain. In fact, they shattered the previous record of less than 70 feet.

