Gardeners grow for neighbors in need

Anyone in Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Cent$ible Nutrition Program, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.

“The Grow a Little Extra project provides an outstanding opportunity for all of us to rally in support of local organizations who provide food for our community members who are in need,” said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for anyone interested in picking them up for free at their local extension office.

Infrastructure grants are available for organizations that wish to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.

“UW Extension enthusiastically supports Wyoming gardeners, the community gardens across our state, and Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative,” said Crane. “Please visit your local UW Extension office for information and assistance in contributing to this important effort.”

Visit nohungerwyo.org/grow for more information about Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s Grow a Little Extra project. For more information, contact Trista Ostrom, chief of staff to First Lady Jennie Gordon, at 307-274-0365 or at trista.ostrom@wyo.gov.

