Ghost hunting tours return to Fort Caspar

  • Updated
Fort Caspar Ghost Tours

Fort Caspar Museum Manager Rick Young walks toward the entrance of the sutler's store building in October 2019 while telling stories of unexplained activity that he and his coworkers have witnessed through the years. Ghost tours at the museum are set for later this month.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The Fort Caspar Museum’s annual ghost tours return for two weekends this October.

Guides will help participants scour for spirits around Fort Caspar’s grounds, buildings and cemetery.

The tours are scheduled for the evenings of Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. The first tour will depart at about 7 p.m. each night, with additional tours leaving every 20 minutes.

Visitors will be provided with ghost-hunting equipment, including spirit boxes (radio scanners that ghost hunters say can communicate with spirits), laser grids (which detect movement), audio recorders and infrared thermometers.

At the end of the tour, group members will reconvene to review their findings.

Staff and visitors have reported strange shadows, voices or objects moving on their own at the museum, manager Rick Young told the Star-Tribune in 2019.

The old military post dates back to the mid-1800s. There's decades of history that could account for the alleged paranormal activity, he said.

“We had trail activity here as early as 1843, and the army doesn’t get here until 1862,” Young said. “Trading post, ferry crossing, Pony Express station, telegraph — I mean, there was a lot of activity before the army ever even showed up.”

The event is open to all, but recommended for ages 8 and up.

Tickets are $12, and can be purchased in person at the Fort Caspar Museum, or over the phone at (307) 235-8462.

Participants are encouraged to dress for cold weather, and to bring flashlights and cameras.

The Fort Caspar Museum, located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

