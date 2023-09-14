After a nine-month stint in Casper, Glazed and Confuzed announced that they were closing permanently starting Friday, Sept. 8 in a Facebook post.

No reason was given for the closure, only that the owners "truly appreciate those who have supported us."

Glazed and Confuzed operated on Second Street in front of The Home Depot. They were known especially for their doughnuts, which often featured multilayered flavors and toppings, although they sold other food, boba teas and milkshakes.

The owners of Glazed and Confuzed, brothers Rich and Ray Konkler, also previously owned Windy City Delivery. Glazed and Confuzed is the third business to operate in the building; Chipotle and Craves had the space before them.