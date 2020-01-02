Glenrock firearms manufacturer Sharps Rifle Company files for bankruptcy

Glenrock-based firearms manufacturer Sharps Rifle Company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after years of declining revenue and growing debts, according to documents filed Dec. 31.

According to the documents, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Wyoming, the company owes more than $4 million in total, spread between nine different creditors. The debts range in amounts from less than $2,000 to nearly $2 million for services covering advertising to working capital to equipment. The debt also includes a $835,986 judgment levied by a Missouri court to be paid to a former owner of Sharps for fraud and intellectual property violations.

The filings show the company struggling over the last few years. In 2017, Sharps brought in a little more than $1 million in gross revenue. In 2019, it took in only $578,000.

Clark Stith, a Rock Springs-based attorney representing Sharps, said right now the bankruptcy shouldn't have a large effect on Glenrock because it's a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That means the company will be able to continue business as usual while going through the bankruptcy court proceedings.