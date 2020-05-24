Goodwill gives to five Wyoming nonprofits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Goodwill Wyoming has given five Wyoming nonprofits a total of $20,000 to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the group’s April board meeting, Goodwill’s board of directors directed Jana Conine, CEO, to provide donations to help the most people in the quickest manner possible.

Nonprofits selected include Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Interfaith, Food Bank of Sweetwater County, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Cheyenne and Joshua’s Storehouse in Casper.

Goodwill Wyoming, itself a nonprofit, has also committed to keeping all employees employed during the store and service closure. Any employees who needed to be at home due to health concerns were also compensated. In addition, the many clients who are served through Goodwill Wyoming’s employment services also received full wages during the time they were not able to work.

In a release, Conine said, “Goodwill of Wyoming believes in the power of work and during this uncertain time, it was important to our staff and the community to be able to continue supporting with full wages those who could not work.”