Goodwill gives to five Wyoming nonprofits

Goodwill Wyoming has given five Wyoming nonprofits a total of $20,000 to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the group’s April board meeting, Goodwill’s board of directors directed Jana Conine, CEO, to provide donations to help the most people in the quickest manner possible.
Nonprofits selected include Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Interfaith, Food Bank of Sweetwater County, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Cheyenne and Joshua’s Storehouse in Casper.
Goodwill Wyoming, itself a nonprofit, has also committed to keeping all employees employed during the store and service closure. Any employees who needed to be at home due to health concerns were also compensated. In addition, the many clients who are served through Goodwill Wyoming’s employment services also received full wages during the time they were not able to work.
In a release, Conine said, “Goodwill of Wyoming believes in the power of work and during this uncertain time, it was important to our staff and the community to be able to continue supporting with full wages those who could not work.”
In Casper, Goodwill is best known for its thrift store, which has reopened at 2655 E. 3rd St., on the upper level of Hilltop Shopping Center. Shoppers often score new merchandise with tags from previous stores still attached, as well as donated items in good condition ranging from furniture and clothing to toys and wedding dresses.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for shopping and donation drop-off. Stores in Cheyenne and Rock Springs are also open, while the Laramie location remains closed.
Goodwill Industries of Wyoming started in 1968 in Cheyenne with one store. Currently, there are five stores throughout the state.
Services are provided to youth, families and those with disadvantages or disabilities.
