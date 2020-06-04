Gordon 'extremely proud' of Wyoming following peaceful protests

“When these protests become violent and destructive, they represent criminal behavior – nothing more,” Gordon said. “Vandalism and property destruction – such as the defacement of the Wyoming GOP Headquarters here in Cheyenne – those are just inexcusable. They’re not part of Wyoming, they don’t represent our values.

“What we would rather see is the peaceful, respectful demonstrations that advance the message, allow our citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights,” he added. “It is just never a good thing to resort to violence.”

Gordon also addressed the state’s own record on civil rights, both reading from the state constitution and highlighting the state’s legacy of becoming the first place in the United States to pass women’s suffrage.

He stressed that change comes not from government, but from the people, adding that if Wyoming wants to live up to its ideals as the Equality State, “we must do better.” Echoing statements made in the U.S. Senate earlier Thursday by Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, Gordon said it was an “important time to listen carefully” to voices of color, allowing them to lead the conversation.

“I think all people should feel included, and I plan to work with the Legislature if there’s anything specifically that we need to strengthen,” he said. “I know there’s a couple out there, and I’m willing to listen.”

