Gordon indicates that more pandemic-related restrictions will be eased in coming days

At his press conference Thursday, Gordon indicated the measures would be allowed to expire and that new ones, with looser restrictions, would likely then be implemented. He made no mention of the order that closes schools, colleges and universities; many districts have already moved to keep learning virtual through the rest of this academic term.

Gordon's announcement, made Thursday afternoon, comes as counties across Wyoming take their own measures — with state approval — to loosen restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and religious gatherings. A dozen counties have sought to ease the strictures placed on those businesses, while Teton County has kept more stringent measures in effect. Harrist said the newest batch of orders, which will likely be released next week, would resemble what counties have instituted on an individual basis.

Gordon also said he would allow to expire his order that requires people traveling into Wyoming to quarantine for 14 days.

He and Harrist repeatedly warned that the state was not returning to the same world that it existed in before the pandemic's spread. But they indicated that a return to some sense of normalcy appeared to be within sight.