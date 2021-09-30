Gordon orders flags at half staff Monday to honor Dundas

The Wyoming state flag will be flown at half staff on Monday at the Capitol and in Natrona County to honor Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas, Gov. Mark Gordon ordered on Thursday.

A public memorial service for Dundas will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Monday at 4 p.m.

“This tragedy reminds us how important it is to acknowledge the emotional toll that working as a first responder can have," Gordon said in a release on Thursday. "We have a responsibility to provide mental health support and resources to those serving and protecting Wyoming citizens."

Dundas died on Monday, Sept. 27 by suicide. An outpouring of support and condolences from the community followed the news of his death.

The state flag will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (1-800-273-8255).

