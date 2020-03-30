Gordon still resistant to shutdown order as physicians urge move 'before it's too late'

Wyoming is increasingly an outlier in not having a shutdown order. Gordon said last week that he was doing his best to avoid such a move, which would effectively clear the streets and add teeth to the governor’s previous recommendations that people stay indoors. At his press conference Monday, Gordon said his recommendation was virtually the same as orders elsewhere, which have a broad list of exemptions for businesses that can stay open.

But Wheeler disagreed and said a recommendation was not the same as an order. Before Gordon ordered schools closed, for instance, he recommended school districts do so themselves. Most did, but some didn’t, and they remained open until there was a mandate.

“Now’s the time before it’s too late, let’s try to make the peak smaller,” Wheeler said, describing a conversation he had with Gordon last week. “He understood that but wanted to lean more heavily on the people to make the decision for themselves and told me if it does reach point of shelter in place, it will be universal: no exemptions.”

Wheeler said that it was probably too late to issue the order and have its full effect on blunting the spread of the virus. But it’s better than not having one at all.