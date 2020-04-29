Gordon to lift restrictions on camping for Wyoming residents

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming residents would be allowed to camp at state parks again starting May 15.
State parks have been open for day-use activities, but not overnight visits, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. When the restriction is lifted, only Wyoming residents will be allowed to camp in state parks here.
Gordon also announced he would be extending the 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors to May 8. He also asked that potential visitors to Wyoming delay their vacation plans for the time being.
As municipalities around the state with limited caseloads begin to grow anxious to re-open businesses, however, Gordon urged Wyomingites to be vigilant of the risks carried by out-of-state visitors, noting that February visitation at state campgrounds were as high as a typical June, primarily driven by out-of-state patrons from as far as places like New York and South Carolina.
"And so we've been very cautious about opening our campgrounds," Gordon said.
While a number of restrictions will remain in-place for the time being -- including limits on gatherings of 10 or more people -- Gordon reiterated an announcement made Tuesday that counties and municipalities can apply for variances either more or less restrictive than those enacted by the state with the approval of both the county and state health officer, adding that any opening plans must be carried out "carefully and thoughtfully."
Testing has confirmed more than 404 cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. Health officials have also reported 140 probable cases -- patients who have not been tested but are both showing symptoms of COVID-19 and were in close contact with a confirmed case.
Seven people have died after contracting the virus, including four Fremont County residents whose deaths were announced on Tuesday. Three were from the same immediate family.
To limit the virus' spread, Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gym and hair salons. Restaurant dining rooms are also closed, but takeout and delivery are still permitted.
The orders -- and the economic hardship they've caused -- have prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming will be driven by data, not dates.
