Gordon to lift restrictions on camping for Wyoming residents

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming residents would be allowed to camp at state parks again starting May 15.

State parks have been open for day-use activities, but not overnight visits, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. When the restriction is lifted, only Wyoming residents will be allowed to camp in state parks here.

Gordon also announced he would be extending the 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors to May 8. He also asked that potential visitors to Wyoming delay their vacation plans for the time being.

As municipalities around the state with limited caseloads begin to grow anxious to re-open businesses, however, Gordon urged Wyomingites to be vigilant of the risks carried by out-of-state visitors, noting that February visitation at state campgrounds were as high as a typical June, primarily driven by out-of-state patrons from as far as places like New York and South Carolina.

"And so we've been very cautious about opening our campgrounds," Gordon said.