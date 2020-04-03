Governor extends existing orders closing schools, businesses through end of April

Initially, the orders mandating those closures and restrictions had been scheduled to last into early April. Last week, he extended them to April 17 and has now pushed them through the rest of the month. Many school districts had already begun operating under the assumption that school would not continue in its traditional form for the rest of the year; indeed, districts were required to submit plans to that effect for state approval.

The extension does not include a shelter-in-place order, which the governor has eschewed despite pressure from the medical community. Gordon "continues to emphatically state that people need to stay home whenever possible to prevent or slow the spread of the virus," according to a statement from his office.

14-day quarantine

While there's still no shutdown order, Gordon's directive on quarantine for people returning to the state is new. In his statement announcing the extensions and the new mandate, Gordon wrote that "travel from another state or country is source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming." His directive, according to the announcement, is designed to discourage out-of-state visitation during the pandemic.