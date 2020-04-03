Governor extends existing orders closing schools, businesses through end of April

Gov. Mark Gordon extended Friday his public health orders through the end of April, keeping schools and many non-essential, public businesses closed for another month.
He also directed "any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days," a new restriction intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 6,600 people in the U.S. and sickened a quarter million so far. There have been more than 160 cases in Wyoming.
“The decision to extend these orders was made to save lives and keep people at home,” Gordon said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We are seeing community transmission of COVID-19 occur around the state and we will continue to see more confirmed cases in the weeks to come. This action will help lower the rate of transmission and protect both our healthcare system and the healthcare workers we all rely on.”
The announcement also extends the prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as continues the closure of bars, restaurants, salons and other commercial businesses. Restaurants may remain open for takeout.
Initially, the orders mandating those closures and restrictions had been scheduled to last into early April. Last week, he extended them to April 17 and has now pushed them through the rest of the month. Many school districts had already begun operating under the assumption that school would not continue in its traditional form for the rest of the year; indeed, districts were required to submit plans to that effect for state approval.
The extension does not include a shelter-in-place order, which the governor has eschewed despite pressure from the medical community. Gordon "continues to emphatically state that people need to stay home whenever possible to prevent or slow the spread of the virus," according to a statement from his office.
14-day quarantine
While there's still no shutdown order, Gordon's directive on quarantine for people returning to the state is new. In his statement announcing the extensions and the new mandate, Gordon wrote that "travel from another state or country is source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming." His directive, according to the announcement, is designed to discourage out-of-state visitation during the pandemic.
“Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural healthcare facilities," he wrote.
Health officials across the state and country have warned that the fight against the virus will require extreme social distancing and that Americans should prepare for the long haul. They've repeatedly cautioned against loosening up these restrictions too early, even if the virus' spread appears to be slowing or even declining.
Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, has said in the past that cases the state is seeing now are likely a week or two old, given the incubation period of the virus and how long a patient can go without experiencing symptoms. Once the virus' peak begins to level off, he has said, the state will need to continue its restrictions for at least several weeks to ensure the disease doesn't come roaring back.
Before the governor's announcement, Dowell said had hoped Gordon would order citizens to shelter in place. He said if the governor did not act, he might order a local shutdown.
As of Friday morning, there were 162 identified cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. However, the actual total of infected people is almost certainly much higher, given testing limitations, health experts say. Many people with COVID-19 don't have symptoms, meaning they can pass it off to someone else without even knowing it.
Seventeen of the state's 23 counties have at least one confirmed case. At least 13 percent of Wyoming patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, and 37 patients have fully recovered.
Wyoming was the last state to reach 100 confirmed cases, though it has more COVID-19 cases per capita than more than a dozen states. It is currently the only state without a coronavirus patient who has died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.