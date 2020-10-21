Governor, NFL Hall of Famer lead breakfast contingent

And community philanthropist Rhonda Zimmerman won the annual Recognition Award. Her father, Gail, is a previous recipient of the same honor.

"Mom died when I was 12 and I wonder how much easier it would have been for my siblings and me if we had the club back then," she said. "The club has a huge impact on kids who probably need it the most."

Reed spoke for 20 minutes to an absolutely captivated audience. Having grown up in Allentown, Pennsylvania in the late 1960's and early 1970's, he found refuge from his home life at the Boys & Girls Club, among the last to leave nearly every day.

"Life in my household was drama," he said. "I get choked up because many days, I didn't know what would happen. You're looking at a kid that has a field, a street, a park and a stadium named after him."

He said the club was where he felt safe, where he built his self confidence and got courage he never had before.

"Hardships have driven me to be the best person I can be," he said. "The club turns boys into men. The Boys & Girls Club saved me. No way I should have made it. No way."