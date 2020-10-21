Governor, NFL Hall of Famer lead breakfast contingent

Normally, the governor of Wyoming is introduced, waves, and receives warm applause from the crowd at the annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast that benefits the Central Wyoming Boys & Girls Clubs.
This year is anything but normal.
Normally, a club member nervously sings "The Star Spangled Banner," as a generous audience waits for the program to begin.
This year is anything but normal. In March, did we really know when we'd ever hear the national anthem sung live again? Club member Julie Dysart did a phenomenal job.
Governor Mark Gordon was one of several speakers at the 6 a.m., event, which drew hundreds in a carefully controlled, socially distanced environment. Masks were requested of attendees and most abided, although breakfast and beverages allowed for many to remove and not replace.
Gordon has not taken a salary since April, according to host Bob Price, instead donating his monthly check to his wife Jennie's Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
He said that he spoke with Diana Enzi, wife of Sen. Mike Enzi, on Tuesday, and Diana said, "Nobody is focused on solutions, they are only focused on positions."
"You have always been focused on solutions in Casper," Gordon said. "The soul of our communities, our state and our country is in very, very good hands. In Wyoming, 20,000 kids are left on their own after school. Looking around this room and at the staff of the Boys & Girls Club, I would say 'we've got this.'"
He ended his remarks with a Mark Twain quote, "Do the right thing. This will please some but astonish the rest."
Realtor and former standout athlete Josh Kalinowski delivered the invocation, in which he said, "we are a people of hope because we still are one nation under God." Kalinowski is a former Natrona County Mustang. The entire Mustang squad and coaching staff was in attendance, players wearing their orange game jerseys. The Mustangs volunteer at the main club branch once a week in a mentoring program and had NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed at their practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Three awards were bestowed at the breakfast.
Jennie Ponder of Roosevelt High School was named 2021 Youth of the Year. Losing her mom at age 10, she found new friends at the Boys & Girls Club.
"No matter what happens, always stay confident," she said."My life is on a new path of being an independent, creative leader."
Linda and Tyrone Fittje received the Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award. They turned personal tragedy into leadership, establishing a community fishing derby in memory of their son who was killed in a car accident at age 3. Proceeds from the derby continue to fund annual scholarships for Casper high school students. Tyrone Fittje, a former Wyoming Cowboy, teaches chemistry at Natrona and has been an assistant coach for the Mustangs for nearly three decades. Linda runs an in-home daycare while raising their other three children.
And community philanthropist Rhonda Zimmerman won the annual Recognition Award. Her father, Gail, is a previous recipient of the same honor.
"Mom died when I was 12 and I wonder how much easier it would have been for my siblings and me if we had the club back then," she said. "The club has a huge impact on kids who probably need it the most."
Reed spoke for 20 minutes to an absolutely captivated audience. Having grown up in Allentown, Pennsylvania in the late 1960's and early 1970's, he found refuge from his home life at the Boys & Girls Club, among the last to leave nearly every day.
"Life in my household was drama," he said. "I get choked up because many days, I didn't know what would happen. You're looking at a kid that has a field, a street, a park and a stadium named after him."
He said the club was where he felt safe, where he built his self confidence and got courage he never had before.
"Hardships have driven me to be the best person I can be," he said. "The club turns boys into men. The Boys & Girls Club saved me. No way I should have made it. No way."
He was the first of his family to go to college at nearby Kutztown State, a Division II school. When the first NFL scout came to see him in his junior year, Reed told him, "Just give me a chance. You can make a lot out of a chance."
Reed said there are 338 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he got his yellow jacket in 2014. He said 30,000 men have played, coached and contributed to the pro game.
He looked at the Mustangs filling multiple tables in the back of the room, and said, "Dream big. You never know what happens if you apply yourself. Be a good person. Football comes and goes. I hitched my wagon to something bigger than me," he concluded.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!