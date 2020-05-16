Grace Raymond Hebard: Educator, author, pioneer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Modern-day life is filled with "memes" and sentiments extolling the multi-tasking prowess of women as nurturers, caregivers, professionals, meal fixers and most recently -- home school teaching overseers.

Grace Raymond Hebard (1861-1936), was a Wyoming pioneer, especially in terms of multi-tasking.

She came to Wyoming as a brand-new college graduate from the State University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1882 (home of the Hawkeyes), where she was the only woman studying engineering and a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. Her engineering studies focused on surveying and mechanical drawing.

Along with her mother and siblings, the family settled in Cheyenne, where Hebard had been offered a job working for the United States Surveyor General's office, which then was surveying and mapping Wyoming Territory.

She worked in the office for $100 a month and took correspondence courses from her alma mater to earn a master of arts degree in 1885.

Through acquaintances with political influencers Edward C. David and Joseph M. Carey, Hebard, then 30, received an appointment to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees in January 1891. That appointment was the beginning of a 45-year employment at UW, which lasted until her death.