Grant Street Grocery adapts as grocery business changes amid pandemic

Grant Street has added produce and more cleaning supplies. They’ve bought ground beef and flour in bulk.

The flour they can only get in 50-pound bags, Grant said. So they’ve been selling it “a few pounds at a time.”

The store has also been offering more packed meals and prepared foods.

“We’ve kind of just increased production across the board,” Grant said.

Grant attributes much of her creative product sourcing to small, local vendors. And she’s trying to add more independent sellers. She recently started selling Pine Coffee Supply, a small shop based in Pinedale, for example.

She said she hasn’t had trouble accessing those vendors either, but she expects a lot of people will move much of their business online. What that means for the future is still uncertain.

“I think everybody’s gone through a really big mindset shift when it comes to how they sell their products,” she said.

But overall, her supply of goods has been mostly well-stocked. The store has started making meal kits and pairing them with the toiletries to try to brighten people’s day.