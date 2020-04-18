Grant Street Grocery adapts as grocery business changes amid pandemic

The store had not been a standard meat and potatoes locale before.
Tucked into the corner of an otherwise residential neighborhood near downtown, Grant Street Grocery and Market has a reputation for specialty products, things you can’t find at your typical grocers. But with shelves ransacked elsewhere and a loyal customer base without the bare necessities, the small community market needed to adapt.
Co-owner Lindsey Grant said while the operation is small, it hasn’t gone unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic. But not in the way one might think.
“I’ve had toilet paper from the beginning,” she said, explaining that because the market is independent, she can source goods from just about anywhere.
Because of this, she said she thinks Grant Street Grocery is a bit insulated from the empty shelves that other grocers are dealing with.
But because of this, Grant said they’ve felt an obligation to expand their offerings. Whereas before it felt reasonable to expect shoppers to come to Grant Street for specialty products and go to bigger outlets for their daily needs, grocery shopping has changed a lot in the last few weeks.
Grant Street has added produce and more cleaning supplies. They’ve bought ground beef and flour in bulk.
The flour they can only get in 50-pound bags, Grant said. So they’ve been selling it “a few pounds at a time.”
The store has also been offering more packed meals and prepared foods.
“We’ve kind of just increased production across the board,” Grant said.
Grant attributes much of her creative product sourcing to small, local vendors. And she’s trying to add more independent sellers. She recently started selling Pine Coffee Supply, a small shop based in Pinedale, for example.
She said she hasn’t had trouble accessing those vendors either, but she expects a lot of people will move much of their business online. What that means for the future is still uncertain.
“I think everybody’s gone through a really big mindset shift when it comes to how they sell their products,” she said.
But overall, her supply of goods has been mostly well-stocked. The store has started making meal kits and pairing them with the toiletries to try to brighten people’s day.
The store's hours have changed; before it was open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but right now the shop is only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it is opening early for her more at-risk customers.
“We’re just trying to do anything we can to help,” Grant said.
And while the store is exempted from the state-issued health orders mandating many businesses closed, Grant said they’re still “very cognizant” of how many people are in the store at any given time.
It hasn’t really been a problem, though. Grant said usually customers come gradually throughout the day, anyway. So the risk for a crowd, she said, is low.
At the end of the day, Grant said she’s just thankful for the community support her business has received.
“A lot of new people have found us,” she said.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
