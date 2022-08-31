 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grass fire burning east of Glenrock power plant nearly contained

  • Updated
Wildfire in Glenrock

A wildfire burns behind the Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday in Glenrock. The blaze was contained that evening.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

A grassland fire burning east of Glenrock and the Dave Johnston Power Plant was contained by Wednesday evening, an emergency official said.

No structures were thought to be in danger as at least a half-dozen crews worked to halt the blaze, including several local fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management and helicopters from the Wyoming Forestry Division.

The fire, first reported at 2:11 p.m., started east of the Dave Johnston Power Plant and moved northward. It grew to an estimated 200 acres — about one-third of a square mile — the Bureau of Land Management reported in the late afternoon. A fire dispatch website for Wyoming showed the blaze at 1,500 acres shortly before 6 p.m.

“We’ve got lots and lots of resources out here trying to get it knocked down, and we’re struggling right now,” Russ Dalgarn, Converse County’s emergency management coordinator, said Wednesday afternoon.

People are also reading…

“I think we’ve got about 50 to 75 people out here right now,” he added.

Journalists from the Star-Tribune witnessed at least three helicopters picking up water from the nearby North Platte River and dropping it on the flames.

A wind farm operates in the area, but the fire did not appear to threaten it.

While the cause has not been determined, Dalgarn said the fire may have been ignited by lightning from a storm that is also thought to have sparked three smaller fires closer to Douglas. Weather conditions in the area were hot and windy.

The fire appeared to burn mostly grassland, causing reddish smoke to rise into the sky.

