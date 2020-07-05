You are the owner of this article.
Grass fire burns west of Casper after thunderstorm passes through area
Grass fire burns west of Casper after thunderstorm passes through area

Fire

A grass fire burns sagebrush and prairie on Sunday evening west of Casper. The fire was spotted shortly after a thunderstorm passed through the area.

 Anna Shaffer, Star-Tribune

A grass fire was burning west of Casper on Sunday evening.

The wildfire was spotted near Forest Oil Road in rural Natrona County. A Star-Tribune journalist who was traveling through the area saw the fire burning in sagebrush and grass, sending a plume of white smoke into the sky.

The fire was seen shortly after a powerful thunderstorm swept through the area.

A person who lives in the area told the Star-Tribune that lightning might have touched off the blaze. 

A firetruck was spotted heading to the area. A firefighter in the engine said he didn't have information yet to release.

No one picked up when a reporter called the Natrona County fire stations early Sunday evening. 


