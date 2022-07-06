Grass fire that prompted evacuations burned 39 acres east of Casper

A wildfire that prompted evacuations in a rural area east of Casper burned 39 acres on Tuesday night, a Natrona County fire official said Wednesday.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it is not considered suspicious, said county Fire Marshall Matt Gacke. No structures were harmed.
The fire ignited sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The grass fire threatened multiple structures in the area of Geary Dome and Cole Creek roads, resulting in the evacuations.
As of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews had contained the blaze, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kiera Grogan said.
The fire prompted road closures in the area, but they were lifted by about 10:15 p.m. Fire crews remained in the area on Tuesday night in case of flare ups.
Before the closures were lifted, dozens of residents lined up on the side of the road waiting to be let back in. One of those homes is the “Little R&R,” a house farm that was boarding roughly 20 horses when the owners got the call to evacuate around 8:15 p.m.
Cars and emergency vehicles crowd the intersection of Cole Creek Road and the Old Glenrock Highway after evacuations began along Cole Creek on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2015. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
An air tanker attacks the Cole Creek Fire on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015 east of Evansville. The fire damaged or destroyed at least 10 homes on Sunday, with additional structures lost Monday. An estimated 7,000 to 10,000 acres had burned as of Monday afternoon. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Mary Ann Chavez helps her father Robert Gilmore to the steps of what was their family's home along East Lake Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. Residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday afternoon more than two days after being told to evacuate due to the Cole Creek Fire. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Lt. Stew Anderson looks out across a neighborhood swept by the fire on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 4:30 p.m. after being evacuated Sunday. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A bucket truck destroyed by the Cole Creek Fire catches the first rays of sunlight the morning after evacuees were allowed back to their homes on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, along East Lake Drive in Evansville. The fire burned more than 10,000 acres of prairie and destroyed 12 homes. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
The torched body of a car is all that remains in front of a home along East Lake Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Evansville. The Clear Creek Fire swept across 10,000 acres, destroying 12 homes and displacing 1,342 people for more than two days. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Daniel Clark gets a hug from longtime family friend Sharon Deist near what remains of his home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Evansville. Clark's home of 26 years was one of 12 destroyed by the Cole Creek Fire, which swept across more than 10,000 acres before residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday afternoon. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Firefighters work to put out hot spots on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, along East Lake Drive in Evansville. Some 150 firefighters battled the Cole Creek Fire on Tuesday when residents were allowed to return to their homes. Fire crews monitored several hot spots throughout the area Wednesday. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Deb Knox looks out at her backyard on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. Knox and her husband Robert's home along East Lake Drive was spared by the fire while neighbors as near as across the street lost everything. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Greg Balser surveys the loss on his property on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, following the Cole Creek Fire in Evansville. 12 homes were destroyed in the blaze, which swept across 10,000 acres and temporarily displaced more than 1,300 people. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Darby Fortin takes a break while helping her family clean up the remains of their home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, along East Lake Drive in Evansville. 11 other families lost their homes in the Cole Creek Fire, which displaced more than 1,300 residents and burned over 10,000 acres. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
"I found two little diamonds. Put them somewhere safe, and we'll have them put in your wedding ring," Steven Merring said to his fiancee Darby Fortin while cleaning up the remains of the family's home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Evansville. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Duane Hoots, in white, helps clean up the remains of a home along East Lake Drive on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Evansville. 12 homes were destroyed in the Cole Creek Fire, which burned more than 10,000 acres northeast of Casper. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Food and drinks for volunteers sit on the trunk of Patty Fortin's new car on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, at her home in Evansville. Residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday afternoon, and many volunteers began helping with the clean-up effort Wednesday morning. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
On Oct. 10, 2015, a fire started at the City of Casper Landfill. The following day high winds pushed it onto the dry grasslands and eventually over 10,000 acres, destroying 14 homes and killing many pets and livestock animals along the way. Residents of the area are still trying to rebuild one year later.
Heavy smoke from the Cole Creek Fire rises along Metro Road on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2015 near Evansville. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Grass burns along the southern flank of the Cole Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2015 east of Evansville. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Heavy smoke from the Cole Creek Fire, burning just across the North Platte River, consumes Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2015. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Cars line the intersection of Cole Creek Road and the Old Glenrock Highway after evacuations began along Cole Creek on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2015. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Grass burns along the southern flank of the Cole Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2015 east of Evansville. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
An air tanker attacks the Cole Creek Fire on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015 east of Evansville. The fire damaged or destroyed at least 10 homes on Sunday, with additional structures lost Monday. An estimated 7,000 to 10,000 acres had burned as of Monday afternoon. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Mary Ann Chavez helps her father Robert Gilmore to the steps of what was their family's home along East Lake Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. Residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday afternoon more than two days after being told to evacuate due to the Cole Creek Fire. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A helicopter flies over devastation from the Cole Creek Fire on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. 12 homes were lost in the blaze. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Lt. Stew Anderson looks out across a neighborhood swept by the fire on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 4:30 p.m. after being evacuated Sunday. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A bucket truck destroyed by the Cole Creek Fire catches the first rays of sunlight the morning after evacuees were allowed back to their homes on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, along East Lake Drive in Evansville. The fire burned more than 10,000 acres of prairie and destroyed 12 homes. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
The torched body of a car is all that remains in front of a home along East Lake Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Evansville. The Clear Creek Fire swept across 10,000 acres, destroying 12 homes and displacing 1,342 people for more than two days. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
The remains of a home wait to be cleaned up on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Evansville. The Cole Creek Fire destroyed 12 homes in the area of Cole Creek Road. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Daniel Clark gets a hug from longtime family friend Sharon Deist near what remains of his home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Evansville. Clark's home of 26 years was one of 12 destroyed by the Cole Creek Fire, which swept across more than 10,000 acres before residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday afternoon. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Firefighters work to put out hot spots on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, along East Lake Drive in Evansville. Some 150 firefighters battled the Cole Creek Fire on Tuesday when residents were allowed to return to their homes. Fire crews monitored several hot spots throughout the area Wednesday. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Deb Knox looks out at her backyard on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Evansville. Knox and her husband Robert's home along East Lake Drive was spared by the fire while neighbors as near as across the street lost everything. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Greg Balser surveys the loss on his property on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, following the Cole Creek Fire in Evansville. 12 homes were destroyed in the blaze, which swept across 10,000 acres and temporarily displaced more than 1,300 people. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Shane Phelps walks through the remains of Curtis and Patty Fortin's home while helping the family clean up on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Evansville. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Darby Fortin takes a break while helping her family clean up the remains of their home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, along East Lake Drive in Evansville. 11 other families lost their homes in the Cole Creek Fire, which displaced more than 1,300 residents and burned over 10,000 acres. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
"I found two little diamonds. Put them somewhere safe, and we'll have them put in your wedding ring," Steven Merring said to his fiancee Darby Fortin while cleaning up the remains of the family's home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Evansville. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Duane Hoots, in white, helps clean up the remains of a home along East Lake Drive on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Evansville. 12 homes were destroyed in the Cole Creek Fire, which burned more than 10,000 acres northeast of Casper. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Food and drinks for volunteers sit on the trunk of Patty Fortin's new car on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, at her home in Evansville. Residents were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday afternoon, and many volunteers began helping with the clean-up effort Wednesday morning. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.