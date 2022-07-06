 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grass fire that prompted evacuations burned 39 acres east of Casper

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire damage

Charred grass from a wildfire that ignited near Evansville is seen Wednesday. The fire burned 39 acres. 

 Madeline Carter

A wildfire that prompted evacuations in a rural area east of Casper burned 39 acres on Tuesday night, a Natrona County fire official said Wednesday.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it is not considered suspicious, said county Fire Marshall Matt Gacke. No structures were harmed.

The fire ignited sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The grass fire threatened multiple structures in the area of Geary Dome and Cole Creek roads, resulting in the evacuations. 

Road closure at Hat Six road

A police officer blocks a vehicle from entering an area closed of by Tuesday's wildfire near Evansville.

As of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews had contained the blaze, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kiera Grogan said.

The fire prompted road closures in the area, but they were lifted by about 10:15 p.m. Fire crews remained in the area on Tuesday night in case of flare ups. 

Before the closures were lifted, dozens of residents lined up on the side of the road waiting to be let back in.  One of those homes is the “Little R&R,” a house farm that was boarding roughly 20 horses when the owners got the call to evacuate around 8:15 p.m.

“We're trying to figure out what to do with all of them and contacting their owners,” said Kimberly Zeitner, the farm's assistant manager.

Hat Six Travel Center, which is just south of the area of the fire, offered its services to evacuated residents, the sheriff's office said.

Rocky Mountain Power, meanwhile, reported outages in the area.

The fire drew a strong response, with all departments within the county participating. Authorities advised the public, meanwhile, to stay away.

Grass fires have burned the Geary Dome/Cole Creek area in the past. In 2015, a fast-moving blaze destroyed 14 homes and burned 15 square miles. About 1,300 people were temporarily displaced.

Here's a look back at the 2015 Cole Creek fire:

Gallery: Images of the Cole Creek Fire

On Oct. 10, 2015, a fire started at the City of Casper Landfill. The following day high winds pushed it onto the dry grasslands and eventually over 10,000 acres, destroying 14 homes and killing many pets and livestock animals along the way. Residents of the area are still trying to rebuild one year later.

1 of 23

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

