A nonprofit that aims to persuade pregnant woman to seek alternatives to abortion opened a site earlier this month down the street from the new Casper abortion clinic.

The True Care Women’s Resource Center, a nonprofit organization with a main location on South Poplar Street, opened its second location June 1 in the old Ricoh USA Inc. building on Second Street, Jessica Baxter, the center’s CEO, said.

The new clinic is about two blocks away from the Wellspring Health Access clinic, which opened in April nearly a year after an arson destroyed most of the building’s interior.

A spokesperson for Wellspring Health Access said the clinic doesn’t have a comment about True Care’s operations at this time.

The new walk-in True Care center on Second Street is open a couple days a week now to “serve women right in the midst of crisis,” Baxter said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to reach women in maybe a new and different way.”

Baxter said the center tries to coincide its hours of operation with those of the Wellspring clinic. A doctor and licensed registered nurses will oversee the second True Care location, she said.

True Care has also partnered with Sidewalk Advocates for Life, a “Christ-centered” national organization that aims to end abortion. Volunteers with the local chapter of the organization have stationed themselves near the abortion clinic to intercept patients and refer them to the True Care center on Second Street.

The organization’s only presence in Wyoming so far is in Casper.

Baxter said she didn’t know how many patients Sidewalk Advocates volunteers have referred to the Second Street True Care center so far.

She said at least one patient did end up going to the nearby True Care center after meeting volunteers near the Wellspring clinic. But the patient ended up leaving the facility before having an appointment.

‘Out of business’

In a May 17 Pregnancy Help News article about the new True Care location, which was written by the patient resources director of True Care Giving, the center’s fundraising arm, Baxter spoke about the impact of deterring women from accessing the abortion clinic, which she said could “put them out of business.”

When asked about her statements in the article, and if True Care aims to close the Wellspring clinic, Baxter said the pregnancy center’s ultimate hope is that “women will seek all the information that they need.”

“I think that most of what women need can be provided by a place like True Care and local physicians,” Baxter said, adding that Wyoming has “stated very clearly” in the Legislature that “we are a state that values life.”

The True Care Women’s Resource Center has been in Casper for more than 30 years, according to its website. It became a licensed medical clinic roughly a decade ago.

The center offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and STI/STD testing and treatment, as well as abortion counseling and abortion pill reversal medications.

The center doesn’t provide or refer patients for abortions, although it does include some information about abortions on its website.

Protests

The True Care center on Poplar Street has been the site of abortion rights protests following the fall of Roe v. Wade last summer. Roughly 60 people gathered on the sidewalk outside the center on the day the historic decision was overturned.

The Wellspring Health Access clinic has also been a place of regular protest. The Casper Police Department received a call on June 8 regarding a complaint of protesters blocking the alley next to the abortion clinic and barring patients from entering the facility. The dispute was peacefully resolved, according to a Casper Police Department spokesperson.

In addition to abortion services, Wellspring Health Access, which is led by founder and president Julie Burkhart, offers family planning services as well as gynecological and gender affirming care.

The Wyoming Legislature passed the Life is a Human Right Act, a sweeping abortion ban, as well as the nation’s first medication abortion ban earlier this year.

Both became law in March, though abortion until viability is still legal in Wyoming after a Teton County judge blocked enforcement of the Life is a Human Right Act as the measure undergoes a challenge in court. Plaintiffs in the court challenge have also requested a block on the medication abortion ban, which is set to take effect next month.

Wellspring Health Access is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging these abortion bans.

A trial for the abortion lawsuit is scheduled for April 15 of next year.